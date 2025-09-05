Obituary: Kathleen Lynn Tindal

July 8, 1940 - September 3, 2025

Kathy Tindal, 85, of Bozeman, MT passed away peacefully on September 3, 2025 surrounded by her children.

She was born July 8, 1940 in Tacoma, WA to Densmore and Naomi Terry. She was adopted by her father’s cousin Gilbert Gary and his wife Pearl after the death of her mother when she was a young child.

She attended Everett, WA schools and business college and worked in retail business.

She married Gary Hoover in 1959. Together they had three children: Donna, Philip, and David.

After relocating to Bozeman, MT, she worked in retail and data entry positions.

In 1994, Kathy married Ron Tindal and made their home in Churchill, then Bozeman. She treasured her friends at church, Bible studies and her pinochle groups. She attended Evangelical Free Church and Foothills Fellowship.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron; and sister, Sandra Loftus of Kent, WA. She is survived by her brother, Walter Gary of Lake Stevens, WA; her children, Donna Redmond of Newburg, OR, Philip (Melody) Hoover of Bozeman, and David (Donna) Hoover of Leesburg, VA. Additionally, she is survived by ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 A.M., Saturday, September 13th at Summit Church in Bozeman. Reception following at 4797 Loyal Drive. A private interment at Meadow View Cemetery will take place at a later time.