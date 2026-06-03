Obituary: Karen Jean Eickelberg

Karen Jean Eickelberg, 85, passed away May 31, 2026, and was reunited with her loved ones in Heaven. She was born in Mandan, ND to Alfred and Nellie Hendrickson on October 14, 1940. She joined siblings Lois, Lyle, and Gordon.

Around the age of three, she remembers her mom putting her on the counter in the local grocery store and being asked to sing and dance. When the family would go to town to sell produce, milk, and eggs, they would stop afterward to get ice cream. Karen would ask for mashed potatoes and gravy, always a favorite!

Karen’s dad sold the farm in North Dakota and bought a small gas service station in Huntley Project, MT. She was not too happy about leaving and would sing, “East is East, West is West, and the wrong one we have chosen!” It drove her siblings crazy. She knew she would miss her Aunt being her teacher in a one-room school and now having to go to a tall, brick school. However, it all turned out for the best as she made many friends and fell in love with Montana. Karen was active in every club she could join and was a cheerleader for Huntley Project.

During her sophomore year in High School, her mother began cooking for a girl’s dormitory at Eastern College and the family moved to Billings, MT. Karen remembers loving her first day of school at Billings Senior High. She was involved in several clubs and met her future husband, Jere Eickelberg. Together, they were the last graduating senior class before Billings West was built in 1958.

During High School, she worked at Western Livestock Reporter. Because of where she worked, they let her order anything she wanted to eat at the sales counter for no charge! A high schooler’s dream job.

After High School graduation, she worked for Shell Oil.

One year later, she and Jere were married on June 18, 1959. They have been married 67 years! They chose this date because both sets of their parents were also married on that same date 2 years apart.

Jere and Karen stayed in Billings and welcomed their first child, Shelly, in October of 1960. They then went on to have Grant in April of 1963, and Nicole in February of 1971.

Karen worked part-time at the YWCA as an Art teacher. She was always creative and painted throughout her life. A fun fact is that she taught Dustin Hoffman during the filming of Little Big Man in 1970.

The family moved to Bozeman, MT in 1973. Karen started working as an aide at Emerson Elementary School in the Kindergarten class. She later went on to work at Whittier Elementary School for 29 years as an instructional aide until she retired in 2006. One of the many tasks she was known for was sketching and painting the program backdrops for all of the performances during her time there. Many of the students called her Mrs. “E” and wanted her daily hugs. Eventually, those students became parents and she had the privilege of teaching their kids as well. Karen never forgot a name and always said she must have a “friendly face”. She did have a friendly face and a huge heart to go along with it. Mrs. “E’s” legacy will continue on for generations.

After her retirement, Karen and Jere loved camping in their trailer and exploring around Montana. They always had a dog to take with them. Her current dog, Abby, is missing her immensely. She loved spending time with her six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She enjoyed getting together with all her nephews, nieces, sister-in-laws, and cousins. She will be greatly missed at all the future family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband, Jere; daughters, Shelly (Bill) Schmitz, Nicole (Todd) Steinmetz; son, Grant (Marlene) Eickelberg; grandchildren, Justin (Stefani) Dreier, Ty Steinmetz, Makayla Eickelberg, MacKenzie (Casey) Sage, Madelyn Eickelberg; and great grandchildren, Nora and Parker Dreier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and grandson, Ryan Dreier.

A private family celebration of Karen’s life will take place at a future date.

John 14:2-3 (KJV) In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

