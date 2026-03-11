Obituary: Justine Hare Bell

Justine Hare Bell passed away on February 3, 2026, at the Bozeman Lodge after an extended illness. She was 99 years old.

Justine was born in Livingston, MT, on October 21, 1926, to Harry and Sara [Johanneson] Hare. She grew up in Livingston and received her education in the Livingston School District, graduating from Park County High School in 1944. She attended Montana State College and Billings Deaconess Hospital in the Cadet Nurses Corps.

In February 1947, she married George H. Evje in Livingston and worked for the Livingston Clinic. She and George had a son, Gary G. Evje, and later a daughter, Peggy Evje Strong. She worked in the dental profession until 1984. She was preceded in death by George in 1978 after many years of camping and building their cabin on the West Boulder.

Justine married Harold J “Bud” Bell on July 28, 1984, and moved to Bozeman. They were members of Hope Lutheran Church. Justine was part of the Quilters group, and Bud headed up the Lent Pancake breakfast for many years. Justine also served on the Advisory Board for the Bozeman Salvation Army. She and Bud spent many happy days at the West Boulder cabin.

Justine was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Raymond Hare, and sisters, Margret Striplin and Montana Huber.

She is survived by her son, Gary [Andie] Evje of West Yellowstone MT; daughter, Peggy [William] Strong of Livingston Mt; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was blessed with nieces, nephews, friends, and a family that loved her and supported her.

A celebration of life will be held at the West Boulder cabin in the summer of 2026. Please check back for a specific date and time.

