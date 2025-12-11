Obituary: June Baciu

June Baciu, 97, passed peacefully on November 29, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on April 8, 1928, to Irma and William Metzger, one of three children. Her early childhood began in New Jersey before her family moved west to California, where she grew up beneath the sun of the West Coast. These formative years shaped the resilient, generous spirit that defined her life.

June was predeceased by her siblings and by her beloved husband, Traian "Ted" Baciu, whom she married in 1957. Their 48-year partnership was built on devotion, family, craft, and a shared love for rural life.

In 1972, June and her family moved to West Virginia, where she and her husband raised their three sons, enjoying farm life and her love of antiques. Their hillside farm became a cherished landmark of stewardship known throughout the community for its grazing sheep, animal rescue, cultivated land, and the care with which it was tended. For many years, June and Ted raised sheep side-by-side, harvesting wool, holding family gatherings, raising grandchildren, collecting antiques and farming in quiet partnership until his passing.

June’s artistry was recognized by the West Virginia Artist and Craftsman Guild for her exceptional knitting, transforming her hand-spun wool into garments, blankets, and heartfelt gifts. She took pride in natural wool dyeing, creating gentle, soft earthy colored fleece. Her work honored both nature and tradition, leaving behind handmade heirlooms treasured by family and friends.

Even after farm life slowed, her giving spirit did not. June became an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels, delivering not just meals but warmth, kindness, and companionship to neighbors in need.

In her later years, she moved to Montana to live with her youngest son, sharing his love for the outdoors and the open sky. There she found joy in the hills and forests, watching wildlife, breathing mountain air.

She is survived by three sons, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, all of whom will remember her for her patience, creativity, quiet strength, and boundless love.

June leaves behind a legacy of handcrafted beauty, heartfelt service, and enduring generosity. Her memory lives on in the soft wool of her dyed yarn, the rhythm of her knitting needles, the rolling pastures of her farm, and the many lives she touched with compassion.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.


