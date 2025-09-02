Obituary: Judy Ann (Miller) Sowerwine

BOZEMAN — Judy Ann (Miller) Sowerwine, 78, a long-time resident of Belgrade died Monday, August 18, 2025 at Spring Creek Inn of Bozeman. She battled dementia for a few years. Judy loved dogs and will have all of hers greeting her in heaven. The passing of Judy has left a huge hole in many lives.

She was born on October 18, 1946, to Donald E. and Elaine (Johnson) Miller of Clyde Park in Livingston, Montana. She grew up on the family ranch northwest of Clyde Park, tending to the family's animals. Judy graduated from Wilsall High School in 1964 with the honor of being the class Valedictorian. She attended business school in Billings, worked at Darigold in Bozeman, worked for Norman Kenck, DDS in Bozeman and was a student at MSU prior to her marriage.

She married Fred Sowerwine on Feb. 14, 1976. They operated the 4 Dot Ranch (3.5 miles west of Belgrade) together raising horses, cattle, and running the horse boarding stables where they also hosted AQHA approved horse shows until they subdivided, creating 4 Dot Meadows in 1998. They moved to 8400 Theisen Road in October of 2000. Judy was very good with the cattle and was a great gardener. Her yard, garden and flower beds were always well kept. Over the years, Judy also hosted many gatherings of family and friends in her home, filled with laughter and games around a table of delicious dishes. Judy was the champion Mexican Train dominoes player as she was the winner most of the time.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Randy; sister, Linda (Miller) Clark who passed on exactly 32 years prior; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as Fred's parents, Elbert O. Sowerwine, Jr. and Helen A. Sowerwine Jones.

Judy is survived by her husband of more than 49 years, J Frederick (Fred) Sowerwine; step-daughter, Jenifer Lyn Orbe; sister, Gloria (Rob) Gilbert, all of Belgrade; brother-in-law, Mike Clark of Clyde Park; niece, Darcee Gilbert (John) Taylor and family of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX; nephew, Craig (Jeannette) Gilbert and family of Bozeman; nephew, Brandon Clark of Clyde Park; niece, Erika (Greg) Braaksma and family of Amsterdam; sisters-in-law, Sue-Ann Jacobson and family of Belgrade and Sandra Aleman and family of Wapiti, WY; brothers-in-law, Elbert (Pam) Sowerwine and family of Cody, WY, and William (Tami) Jones and family of Glendive; and numerous nieces and nephews on Fred's side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 P.M. on September 21 in Livingston at John’s Pavilion in Sacajawea Park. Please bring a jacket and a chair.

Judy's ashes will be scattered in the same area that the ashes of Don and Elaine were scattered at the home ranch. A marker will be placed at the family site in the Wilsall Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial in Judy’s name, please send a donation to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, PO Box 11390, Bozeman, MT 59719.

A special thank you to Spring Creek Inn for the excellent care they gave to Judy.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]