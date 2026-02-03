Obituary: John Dunse

John Dunse, 88, of Belgrade, Montana, passed away January 24, 2026, in his home with his wife by his side. He was born in Holbrook, Nebraska, on July 12, 1937, to Walter and Johanna “Anna” Dunse.

John was a true farmer at heart, hunter, hiker, horseman, and carpenter with strong hands who built things with love. He was a lover of nature and fishing in high mountain lakes

A quiet man of few words with a sparkle in his eyes. Quick to smile, quick to laugh, quick to tell a story. His quiet presence will be missed by all who knew him well and loved him.

John is survived by his loving wife, of 36 years, Bluette Phillips; children, Wanda, Monica, and Mark; grandchildren, Nicole, Christy, and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Zaden, Maddison, Bailey, and Layne; great-great grandchild, Brandon James; stepchildren, Brock and Blake Phillips, and extended family.

John would say to you, “Go fishing. Plant a garden with lots of garlic.”

