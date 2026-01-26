Obituary: John Dorn

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of John Dorn, a beloved member of the Bozeman community, who left us on December 19, 2025, at the age of 94. Born on April 14, 1931, in Hardin, Montana, John was the son of immigrant parents, Henry and Mary Dorn. He grew up on a farm in North Valley, where he was the youngest of six siblings, instilling in him a strong work ethic and values that he carried throughout his life.

John’s educational journey began in Hardin High School, where he graduated in 1949 and proudly served as class president, cultivating a deep bond with his classmates that led to reunions every five years. He pursued further education at Montana State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business in 1953. His dedication to service led him to enlist in the U.S. Air Force as an officer, where he served his country as a 1st Lieutenant stationed at Bitburg Air Force Base in Germany during the Korean conflict. After being honorably discharged in 1955, he began a career that would forever impact the agricultural equipment industry.

John worked for Big Horn State Bank and later Midland Implement, calling on agricultural dealers across eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming. In 1963, he became a partner in a Great Falls retail farm equipment dealership before moving to Bozeman to purchase Brennan Tractor Company, which evolved into the family-owned Dorn Equipment Co., Inc. Under his leadership, the company thrived for 35 years, earning respect and admiration in the community.

An active member of the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce, John served eight years on the Board of Directors and was elected President in 1983. His dedication to service was recognized in 1998 when he received the prestigious Guy Sperry Award, the Chamber’s highest honor for excellence in business and community service. He was a proud member of the Bozeman Noon Rotary Club since 1984 and was awarded the title of Outstanding Agriculturist by the Gallatin Beef Producers. A devoted supporter of the MSU Bobcats, John enjoyed attending football, basketball, and rodeo events, fostering a love for Community spirit and pride.

John's affiliations with the Elks Club and the Al Bedoo Shrine Temple underscore his commitment to service and fellowship in the community. Over his remarkable life, he touched the hearts of many with his kindness and generosity.

He leaves behind a loving family, including his children, Mark (Marilyn Jarvis) Dorn and Lisa Dorn, along with his grandson, Ryan (Pamela) Dorn, and two cherished great-grandsons, Conrad and Carson.

A family burial service in remembrance of John Dorn will be held in the coming weeks at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman, MT.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.