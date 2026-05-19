Obituary: Jeremy Zoby

Jeremy Paul Zoby

Born: January 6, 1978, Norfolk, Virginia

Died: April 30, 2026, Salt Lake City, Utah

Jeremy Zoby was born in 1978 in Norfolk, Virginia, to Frank and Donna Tilton Zoby, and grew up in the Norfolk–Virginia Beach area. Born with significant disabilities, Jeremy nevertheless flourished through an irrepressible spirit that touched everyone around him. His seizures, cerebral palsy, and intellectual challenges inspired his mother’s lifelong leadership in state and national developmental disability advocacy and systems change work.

Over the years, Jeremy was blessed with three families — his birth family and two stepfamilies — each bringing new experiences, adventures, and deep love into his life. When Jeremy was five, Donna married Johnny Heuneman. Jeremy became very close to his stepfather and stepsiblings, Debbie and Jon. He learned to shoot pool, strum guitar, swim, play golf, and especially loved boating. He delighted family and friends with his humor and warmth — and was once famously carded while ordering a drink. Jeremy loved Italian food, seafood, and pizza, had an extraordinary memory for names and phone numbers, and never met anyone he didn’t like. Throughout his life, he remained close to his nieces and nephew in Virginia and treasured visiting them.

Jeremy attended George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia, where he quickly became a beloved presence among classmates and staff because of his gregarious personality, infectious laugh, wide grin, and determined spirit. At graduation, he received a standing ovation from the entire audience. His friendships extended far beyond the school walls, and he became well known throughout the community. Jeremy was also the first Special Education student at the school to participate and excel in NROTC.

In 2002, Donna married the Rev. Glen Gleaves, and the family moved first to Salt Lake City, then to Libby, Montana, and later to the Livingston/Bozeman area, where Jeremy remained. Glen often said he could not have asked for a better son. Together, they shared household chores, cared for pets and the yard, enjoyed gadgets and photography, and shared plenty of laughter. During these years, Jeremy discovered the Episcopal Church, was confirmed, and faithfully served as an acolyte for many years. He became a beloved parishioner of Gethsemane Episcopal Church in Manhattan, Montana, faithful every Sunday, helping to lead worship and encouraging all.

As a client of Reach, Inc. in Bozeman, Jeremy enjoyed working in the community and seemed to know everyone. He valued his independence and loved helping friends, coworkers, staff, and family members alike.

Jeremy especially loved Saturdays at the Gallatin Valley Mall, where he enjoyed walking and greeting the many people who called out, “Hi Jeremy!” He even found employment there. Reach staff remembered him as consistently kind, cheerful, and full of humor. He frequently earned Worker of the Week honors, and staff often remarked that whenever Jeremy entered a room, spirits lifted and smiles followed.