Obituary: Jeanne (DeCarlo) Buckner

Jeanne (DeCarlo) Buckner was born June 28, 1936, in Laurel, MT, to Italian immigrants Michael and Lucy DeCarlo. The fifth of six lively Italian children, she grew up surrounded by love, laughter, and freshly baked bread. After graduating from high school, Jeanne went to work for the telephone company in Billings and also had a short stint in St. Louis. Upon returning to Montana, Jeanne met Ed Buckner at a church social in Billings. They were married at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel on October 29, 1960. Ed and Jeanne welcomed three children through adoption: Steve (1965), Scott (1966), and Karyn(1969). The family moved from Billings to Livingston in 1974 when Ed was named manager of Service Candy Co. Jeanne spent the next 50 years in the family home on Meadowlark Lane, where she lived out her Christian faith through her generous devotion to family and community.

She lived first and foremost for her family. Jeanne was meant to be a mother and a grandmother. Jeanne found her greatest joy in gathering loved ones close and creating a home filled with warmth, good food, and easy laughter. While Jeanne loved her family, she mostly loved her 9 grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as Granny Goose. Growing up, all 9 frequented Granny’s house for “cousin sleepovers”, during which no one ever knew who was truly in charge, the kids or Granny Goose! During those silly sleepovers, The Goose taught the grandkids to make pizza, sew, craft, curse in Italian, grow tomatoes, and pray the rosary.

A lifelong learner and driven by her deep love of reading, it was a very big deal in the Buckner

family when Mom took it upon herself to enroll in library science classes at MSU. Fueled by her desire to share her love of books and reading with others, she became the St. Mary’s school librarian for several years. When she wasn’t in the library at St. Mary’s, she could be found anywhere else in the school, cooking school lunches, leading Cub Scouts, watching basketball games, or volunteering in classrooms.

In her retirement years, Jeanne led “Craft n Chatter” afternoons in her home. It’s where women gathered to belong and be rejuvenated. Jeanne relished in designing intricate crafts and then taught a houseful of friends to recreate the said craft, often to be used for a Catholic Daughters’ function, event at St. Mary’s, or as holiday decor. Crafting may have been the purpose of the gathering, but the true ministry was fellowship of lifetime friends, good food, and gut-splitting laughter over stories shared. As with any audience, Jeanne used her craft club friends to tell her wild, wild stories and entertain people as an accomplished storyteller. When friends would compliment her sense of humor and being funny, she would always reply, “That's my job.” She prided herself on being silly and making people laugh.

Jeanne’s life was a quiet testament to service. She delighted in making phone calls to coordinate a Catholic Daughters’ funeral reception, only to then spend days making food to feed an army and serve it all up in the St. Mary’s gym alongside her fellow Daughters, who were some of her dearest friends. Strong and healthy, Jeanne loved to drive all over Livingston delivering food or picking up friends for meetings, bowling, or Mass. One of her favorite places to drive friends, though, was to the Rib + Chop house for an early dinner and margaritas just for fun! In all she did, Jeanne used her humor and easy laughter to lift others' spirits with her quick wit and generous smile.

A life so full doesn’t fit into one small obituary. Through books, kindness, and unwavering devotion to those she loved, she leaves a legacy of compassion and connection that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Jeanne’s parents raised her to be “strong, Italian peasant stock, “ and she wore this title with great pride. While Alzheimer's plagued Jeanne’s mind for her final 5 years of life, she championed the disease with her peasant stock determination and great humor. Longing to be with her heavenly family, Jeanne Buckner (DeCarlo) peacefully joined her parents, Mom n Pop, siblings Angelo, Carmen, and beloved sister MaryAnn, Jeanne’s husband Ed, and son Scott (and her dogs, who shall not be named!) on March 2, 2026. Jeanne left us after 89 short years, the same way she lived her life: surrounded by her loved ones and Italian music.

Jeanne is survived by her son Steve (Ann), their children Ashleigh (Abel) great-grandchildren Mason and Brysin Dallas, Matt, Katie (Jake), Allison (Wyatt), and Lauren. Daughter, Karyn (Jon), and their children, Austin and Michelle. Daughter-in-law, Carole and her children, Charles and

Emily (Garrett) and great-grandchildren, Everleigh and Sylvia Houston. Sister, Annette (Duane) Behm, and brother Tony(Monica) DeCarlo. And a very large extended Italian family.

In true Jeanne fashion, A Mass of Christian Burial funeral service is scheduled for March 21, 11 am at St.Mary’s Catholic Church in Livingston. A rosary will be recited prior at 10 am. Join us for a reception following the funeral at St. Mary’s School. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Livingston following the reception.

As Jeanne ended most of her tales, “That’s my story, and I’m stickin’ to it.”

To offer condolences, visit www.franzen-davis.com.

