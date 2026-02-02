Obituary: Jean Ardyce (Olson) Pletan

Jean Ardyce (Olson) Pletan, went home into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, three days before her 87th birthday. Jean was born on January 31, 1939 in Minot, ND to Clifford and Olive Olson. Jean and her parents traveled to their home in Aurelia, ND via train due to a terrible snowstorm at just four days old.

Jean attended school in Tagus, ND, graduating in 1957 from Glenburn High School in Glenburn, ND. Following high school, Jean was the first in her family to attend college. Jean graduated in 1959 with a secretarial degree, minoring in sewing from Wapeton School of Science in Wapeton, ND.

At age 14, she met the love of her life, Bob Pletan, at a bible camp in Long Lake, MN. Jean and Bob married on June 26, 1960, after which the couple lived in Killdeer, ND. In 1977, the family moved west to Montana, living in Columbia Falls, Custer and eventually settling in Wilsall in 1982.

Jean was a long-time member of the Shields River Lutheran Church and was the church secretary for 17 years, typing Sunday bulletins, sending memory cards to members, and many other secretarial duties. She was a proud member of the Quilts for Mission group of the church and she participated in making numerous quilts each year for those in need. Jean was also a long-time member of the SRLC Ladies Aide, an active 4-H leader for over 30 years and a loyal supporter of the Wilsall community. Jean rarely missed a home game of the Shields Valley Rebels.

Jean was especially proud of her family and her Norwegian heritage and will forever be remembered for her lefse and bread making.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Pletan; children, Sonja (Lloyd) Mann, Patricia (Gary) Hoyem, Edward (Kimberly) Pletan, James (Joy) Pletan; grandchildren, Nadine Mann, Gwen Mann, Clare (Raymond) Wood, Whitney Hoyem, Rylee Hoyem, Christy (Adam) Jones, Jessica (Adam) Willmarth, Ethan (Victoria) Pletan, Boyd (Baylee) Pletan, Garrett (Laneta) Pletan, Joshua Stribling, and Stephanie (Anthony) Carroll; 15 great grandchildren and numerous bonus great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Rowene (Guy) Vincent; sister-in-law, Susan (Doug) Halden, many nieces, nephews, cousins and maternal Aunt Ruth Aas.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Olive Olson, and her only brother, Lyle Olson.

A viewing will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 6, 2026, at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at Shields River Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at the Wilsall Cemetery will immediately follow the service. A reception will be held at the Wilsall Firehall at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shields River Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

