Obituary: Janice Marie Hoovestal Brown

Janice Marie Hoovestal Brown, 85, peacefully entered the glory of Heaven on January 13, 2026, while sleeping in her Bozeman home.

Janice was born on August 21, 1940, in Sanders, Montana, just a hundred yards off the banks of the Yellowstone River. She was the third child of Palmer Arthur Hoovestal and Neva Pearl (Muller) Hoovestal, joining her older sister, Myrna, and older brother, Gary. Later, her younger brother, Dennis, would complete the family.

Until Palmer’s retirement at age 81, Janice’s parents operated the Sanders General Mercantile Store, Gas Station, and Post Office with their residence attached. As the hub of the local farming community, life at the General Store greatly shaped Janice’s hard-working, humble character and her practice of always putting family and community before self. With lively siblings growing up, Janice developed a spirited feistiness and legendary stubbornness that remained a core part of her personality.

Janice excelled in the two-room schoolhouse located next to the gym in Sanders and later in Hysham, where she was named the 1958 HS Valedictorian. She continued her academic success at Montana State College in Bozeman (now Montana State University), where she maintained a 4.0 GPA and graduated in 1962 at the top of her class with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

As a fourth-generation Montanan, Janice loved her childhood in Treasure County. Her years as a Hysham Bonnie/Pirate were filled with cheerleading and school spirit activities. Upon leaving for Montana State, her long-time piano teacher – recognizing her talent as an accomplished pianist and trumpet player - begged her to choose music as a major and even offered financial incentives. However, Janice’s heart was set on nursing. While at college, she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority, completed her clinical work in Billings, and was selected for a prestigious nursing semester at the University of Utah.

After graduation, she worked for several years in Forsyth for one of her favorite physicians, Dr. Cope. Just as she was considering a nursing career in the Air Force, she was introduced to a young teacher, Harold (Hal) Brown. The couple was married in 1967, and although they divorced in 1987, they remained on amicable terms.

Their daughter Bridget was born in 1969 in Grants Pass, Oregon, where Janice worked at the Josephine Hospital. In 1972, the family moved back to their deep roots in Montana, and in 1973, their son Brian was born in Billings.

Janice continued her nursing career at the Missouri River Medical Center when Hal began his agricultural banking career in Fort Benton. She excelled in all roles from Charge Nurse to Director of Nurses and enjoyed working alongside Dr. Gertson. The Fort Benton Hospital was a perfect rural healthcare setting, allowing Janice to serve a vital community role in both acute and long-term care. She found deep fulfillment in every part of the profession, from delivering babies to attending to ER visits and surgeries to providing comfort in the end stages of life.

Janice loved her 25 years in Fort Benton, often calling it the perfect community to raise her family. Above all, she was a devoted Mom and an unwavering champion for her children and their circle of friends, rarely missing an event, concert, or Longhorn game. She was active in the United Methodist Women, serving for years as the Reception Chair where she graciously oversaw countless gatherings for weddings and funerals held in the Church basement. She remained a member of the Order of the Eastern Star until her passing.

In 1997, Janice moved to Billings to be near her parents and family, continuing her career at St. Johns. She retired in 2007, concluding a remarkable 45-year career in nursing with thousands of patients and families who appreciated her compassionate care and deep medical wisdom.

After retiring, Janice’s world revolved around her five grandchildren, prompting a move to Bozeman in 2010. Just as she had with her own children, she was a constant fixture at their activities, which kept her hopping because they were each deeply involved in the Bozeman and beyond sporting scene. As a doting Grandma whose spirit sparkled during Christmas and all special occasions, she made every celebration extraordinary by spoiling her family with thoughtful gifts, cards, and her famous sweet treats.

Janice’s last two years were spent at Brookdale Springmeadows Retirement Community, where she was known for her selfless nature, for her encouraging comments rooted in her own career of caregiving, and for always joking with staff that they were “having a party without her” in her many visits each day to the Wellness Center.

A "Bobcat Faithful" to the end, Janice spent a dozen years cheering from her seat in the second row on the 45-yard line. She recently lamented that she could not make the trip to Nashville to watch the Bobcats win the 2025 National Football Championship in person, though she cheered them on exuberantly from home. She was always ready to sing the MSU fight song at a moment's notice.

This past New Year’s Day, Janice shared her resolution to wake up each morning and count her blessings, noting, “If you start the day with gratitude, then that is the way your day will go.” She felt most fortunate for her wonderful family.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Bridget (Matt) Ekstrom; son, Brian (Shelby) Brown; and grandchildren, Myles and Addison Ekstrom, and Weston, Hadley, and Dawson Brown, all of Bozeman. She is also survived by her sister, Myrna VanLuvanee of Billings; brother, Dennis Hoovestal of Sarpy Creek/Hysham; her Maltese, Roscoe; and two nieces, six nephews, and many friends. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and YuVonne Hoovestal; brother-in-law, Omer VanLuvanee; sister-in-law, Michelle Hoovestal; close friends, Dorothy and George Laulo; and her Yorkie-poo, Pepper.

A private gathering to celebrate Janice’s life will be held on February 15 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. An interment service will be held in June at the Memorial Vale Cemetery in Hysham.

Since Janice was an avid reader throughout her life and because we saw through Janice that “a life well-lived is a chapter that never ends,” memorials are suggested to the Chouteau County Library in Fort Benton, which is one of Montana’s few remaining Carnegie libraries and a special place she visited weekly for 25 years. Memorials are also suggested to the Sanders Gymnasium and Community Hall, honoring the community roots that first inspired Janice’s decades of service in coordinating gatherings for others. Live as Janice wished: with gratitude in your heart and selfless care for others. Please treat yourself in her remembrance by reading an engaging story or solving a crossword while enjoying her favorite staples: Diet Coke, Reese’s, and jellybeans.

