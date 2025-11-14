Obituary: Jane Bolton Hawks

Jane Bolton Hawks 1939-2025

Jane Bolton Hawks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend, passed away peacefully at home after a life filled with music, laughter, and deep affection for those around her. She was 86.

Born February 18,1939 in Kenova, West Virginia, to Charles Edward Jennelle of Giles County, Virginia and Edna Constance Moore Jennelle of Lawrence County, Kentucky. Jane grew up surrounded by a large and loving extended family. Jane attended the Marshall University High School in Huntington, West Virginia, where she developed a love of learning.

Her passion for music led her to Baldwin Wallace University School of Music, where she earned a degree and later began teaching in the Cleveland area of Ohio. During this time, she married Richard Sabo and had a cherished daughter, Kimberly, born in 1971. She later moved to Bozeman and fell in love with the mountains.

In 1976, Jane married Robert "Bob" Hawks of Bozeman, Montana. Jane and Bob had a full life of friends, travel, and public service. She supported Bob as he sought two terms on the Bozeman City Commission, one as Mayor and again in retirement she worked with him to secure two terms in the Montana Senate focusing on education, finance and water quality issues.

For 20 years, Jane taught music and later fifth grade general classroom in the Bozeman Public Schools, inspiring generations of students, who fondly remember her. Guided by her infectious enthusiasm for learning, her 5th grade students performed Shakespeare plays and learned about architecture. She put on numerous musicals over the years often filled with joyful chaos. Simultaneously, she acquired a master's degree in education at Montana State University.

Jane was a cherished member of "The Paper Dolls", her book group and was a dedicated volunteer for the League of Women Voters.

Jane loved her family, and provided endless love and support to her daughter, Kimberly and husband, Bob Kaplan and granddaughter, Sarah. This love and support also included Bob's daughters, Rockxanne of Monaco and Amanda of The Netherlands and their children.

A celebration of Jane's life will be held later, time and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donation be forwarded in her memory to PBS, our daily source of music, culture, and inspiration.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]