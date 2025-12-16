Obituary: Jamie Leone Drago Jette

With heavy hearts, we announce the recent passing of beloved longtime Bozeman resident, Jamie Leone Drago Jette, on December 9, 2025, following a fierce battle against cancer.

Jamie was born in Alexandria, VA on June 25, 1949. She was an alumni of the University of Maryland (BA English Lit and MS Accounting). And in 1972, married the love of her life, A. Norman Jette, 'Norm' from Anaconda, MT.

The newlyweds first settled in Washington D.C. before moving to Columbia, MD, where Jamie took an accounting position at Glenelg Country School, after which she retired to Bozeman, MT with Norm in 1996.

Once in Bozeman, Jamie really came alive, made lifelong friends, and found groups where she could pursue her multitude of interests, which ranged from skiing at Bridger Bowl, knitting, learning to spin and dye yarn, reading, archaeology, geology, writing, the arts (all of them), etc. She also volunteered at the Bozeman Symphony, but her true love was paleontology. She found a position at MSU's Museum of the Rockies as a fossil preparator and docent. She also joined the Bozeman chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.).

Vibrant and full of life, Jamie loved people and was always there for her friends, co-workers, family, neighbors, and even complete strangers. The community of Bozeman loved her back, although unfortunately, she left us all way too soon.

Jamie is survived by her mother, Jamie A. Drago; her brother, Brandon Drago; her daughter, A. Nichelle Jette; and her golden retriever, Dougal.

A public viewing is scheduled for this Thursday, December 18, from 3 pm to 5 pm at Dokken-Nelson (beverages will be provided by the P.E.O.) and due to people traveling for the holidays, a Celebration of Life for Jamie Jette will be held at her home in Bozeman on January 10, 2026 at 1 pm, where all of her friends are welcome.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]