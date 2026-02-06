Obituary: Herbert E. Richards

Herbert E. Richards, born February 16, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan, to Ernest and Lucille Richards, was taken suddenly in an accident on February 3, 2026, at the age of 99.9.

Herb joined the U.S. Army Air Corps immediately after high school and trained to become a pilot. Following his discharge in 1945, he married the love of his life, Lola, on October 8, 1946. Together they raised four children: John, Larry, Gary, and Debbie, beginning their family life in Waco, TX, and later settling in Bozeman, MT, by way of Twin Falls, ID.

A prominent businessman in the insurance industry, Herb was never afraid to take risks or change tack when opportunity presented itself. His entrepreneurial spirit, keen business mind and wisdom were matched by a genuine desire to help others succeed. He freely shared his knowledge, mentored many, always willing to lend a hand. Resourceful and hardworking, he later transitioned into general contracting, building more than ten homes in Hawaii and Montana.

Herb loved Jesus above all else and used every opportunity to share his faith through both words and quiet actions marked by integrity. He was deeply involved in his longtime church, Grace Bible Church, serving as one of the general contractors who helped build its current location on 19th St. In his later years, he continued serving the Lord by visiting elderly friends who were less independent than he. His devoted daily prayers for his family and others were a profound and cherished blessing.

A steady and loving presence, Herb delighted in his family. He was often found holding a baby or on the floor playing with grandchildren. His lifelong love of flying (logging over one million flight miles) fed an adventurous spirit that carried him and his family on travels filled with sailing, fishing, and shared memories. Well known and deeply respected, he rarely ventured out without running into someone he knew.

Herb was known for his love of ice cream, from homemade to Pickle Barrel cones with Sanders hot fudge. He took great pride in his yard, where he could often be found tending flowers and keeping everything beautiful.

Herb leaves behind an enduring legacy that influenced four generations over nearly a century of life. His warmth, mischievous spirit, and unwavering dedication will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Herb is survived by his children, John Richards, Larry Richards, and Debbie Van Dyken; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Lola Richards, and his son, Gary Richards.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Bible Church at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 13, 2026. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Galcom International (GalcomUSA.com). Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

