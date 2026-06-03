Obituary: Heidi Johnson

Heidi Johnson, age 80, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter of Asta and Edwin Johnson and friend to many, passed away in Livingston, Montana in May 2026.

Heidi was born in La Jolla, California after her father, Edwin “Gramps” Johnson returned from World War II. They soon moved to the San Francisco Bay area where Edwin ran his father’s coffee business.

Heidi attended Crystal Springs High School, married her high school sweetheart, Lewis Coleman, and had two sons, Greg and Peter.

While her greatest devotion was her family, including her beloved dog Spike, Heidi built a distinguished career as a real estate broker in the Bay Area for over fifty years. She was active in numerous organizations, including the Junior League, the Woodside-Atherton, CA, Garden Club (from whom she received several awards), and the Menlo Country Club, which she enjoyed as its first female member and eventual president.

Upon retirement, Heidi moved to Livingston, Montana, near her eldest son Greg, quickly forging friendships and actively participating in the community with St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, MSU Extension Masters Gardening Program, and promoting native plants at the state and local levels. Simply put, Heidi was a gem exuding joy and spreading her consideration and care for others with charm and grace, an infectious laugh and twinkle in her eye and a zest for life. She loved visiting the family cabin at Echo Lake in the Tahoe wilderness area. She had a fondness for all things sweet, her tortoise Myrtle, and a particular enjoyment for teasing and laughing with her brothers, Toph (Christopher Kirk), his spouse Kathy, and Peter and his spouse Christine. She was always excited to host family gatherings, especially those with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Heidi is survived by her sons, Greg (Ching Ling) Coleman and Peter (Rita) Coleman; brothers, Peter (Christine Foley) Johnson and Christopher Kirk (Kathy) Johnson and five cherished grandchildren, Peter, Simon, Brynley, Ethan and Gracie.

Services for Heidi will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Livingston, MT, on Tuesday, June 9th, at 2:00 pm, with a garden reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Heidi’s name to Camp Marshall, 41524 Melita Island Rd, Polson, MT 59860, or Friends of the Livingston Library, 228 W. Callender St., Livingston, MT 59047.

To offer condolences, please visit www.franzen-davis.com.

