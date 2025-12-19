Obituary: Harriet Marie (Stevens) DeWitte

Harriet Marie (Stevens) DeWitte, 94, passed away peacefully in her home on December 14, 2025. She was born February 7, 1931, in Livingston, Montana, to Harry M. and Catherine Marie Stevens. She began her education at the old Irving Grade School and graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1950.

Harriet married Albert F. DeWitte (Al) on November 17, 1950, in Bozeman. They were married until just short of their 55th wedding anniversary. The couple had one daughter, Debbie.

After they were married, the couple remained in Bozeman until purchasing their first home in Belgrade in 1960. In 1968, the family moved to their home on Frontage Road east of Belgrade, where Harriet remained until her death.

As a youngster, Harriet worked for Hartman Chicken Farm in the Holland Settlement area and the Heetderks Hereford Ranch on Dry Creek. During her time there, she developed a deep dislike for chickens but a great affection for Hereford cattle. As a high school student, Harriet worked for the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce and Clark, Stiff, and Kirchhoff CPAs. As a high school junior, she participated in the PTC Program (Part-Time Cooperative On-the-Job Training) and began working for Haggerty-Messmer Co., General Contractors. She continued working for them for 23 years until the business was sold in June 1972. She then went to work for Martel Construction, Inc., where she worked for 22 years before retiring in June 1994.

Harriet was a member of Grand Avenue Christian Church; head leader for the Dry Creek 4-H Club; a member of Sons and Daughters of Pioneers; a charter member of the Gallatin Historical Society; and a member of AARP and Belgrade Friends of Music. She also served briefly on the Gallatin County Historical Preservation Board. In 2003, she became a volunteer at the Gallatin Historical Society/Pioneer Museum and the Habitat ReStore in Belgrade. Her activities were curtailed when her husband's health required constant care. She returned to her volunteer work in 2006 following her husband's passing.

Harriet had many hobbies, including sewing, cooking, baking, and celebrating friends and relatives with cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. She especially enjoyed curating her annual Christmas letter. She loved ice skating, dancing, horseback riding, and camping, and had a special fondness for Hereford cattle and horses. She and Al enjoyed many pack trips to the high country to fish. Harriet attended as many events as possible for her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren when time, weather, and health allowed.

She was a devoted John Wayne fan and accumulated a large collection of memorabilia in tribute to him. She was also an avid reader and collected books across many genres. A movie lover as well—especially Disney—she owned nearly every Disney film released. Harriet kept extensive photo albums, carefully labeled with notes for each picture, and conducted detailed genealogy research on both sides of her family. In light of all this, she liked to say she was either an “avid collector" or a " pack rat."

Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Al; her parents; a sister, Betty Jean; a brother, William (Denny); and her stepfather, Roy Cole. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Benny) Kober; grandchildren, Jody (Kober) Cutting and BJ Kober; great-grandchildren, Faith Ellis and Samantha Cutting; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to Habitat ReStore, 230 Arden Drive in Belgrade; Bozeman Deaconess Hospice, 915 Highland Blvd; or a favorite charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.