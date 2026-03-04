Obituary: Gwendolyn Lloyd

Gwendolyn Lloyd, 96, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 27, 2026, with her son by her side.

She was born March 29, 1929, in Madison County, North Carolina, the eldest of four children. She spent her early years in North Carolina, and adult life in Michigan and Montana. She enjoyed Bible study, teaching the Word of God, and attending church. Gwen believed in the power of prayer and prayed faithfully for her family and those in ministry. Her greatest desire was to see everybody come to know the Lord she knew and loved. She was a skilled seamstress, enjoyed gardening, and always loved a good cup of coffee. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Lloyd; her daughter, Sharon Dalbey, and infant son, Ronald.

Gwen is survived by her son, Randall (Marsha) Bolin; sister, Jeanette Grundy; as well as four grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Don and Gwen will be laid to rest together at Sunset Hills during a private family ceremony at a later date.

