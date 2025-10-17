Obituary: Gregory Nelson Pool

Gregory Nelson Pool, 86, of Bozeman, peacefully passed on Saturday, October 11, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Greg was born on September 30, 1939, in Chancellor, South Dakota to Harold and Fern (Nelson) Pool. Greg grew up in Rapid City with his sisters Karen and Barbara and brother Dick. Greg graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1957 and the University of South Dakota in 1961. At USD, Greg was active in Army ROTC and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. After college, Greg served as a First Lieutenant in Germany for two years before returning to the Black Hills. Greg made many lasting friendships in his school years and always enjoyed reconnecting with Rapid City classmates and Beta fraternity brothers.

In 1965, Greg married Sandra in Spearfish, SD. After their marriage ended, they remained the best of friends and committed parents to their children, Cordell and Pamela. Greg moved to Bozeman, Montana in 1995 and enjoyed thirty years under the wild Montana skies. His final working years were happily spent at Kamp Implement in Belgrade.

Greg was passionate about his hobbies. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and horses. Golf was a lifelong pursuit for Greg, and he was looking forward to using his new Ping irons! Shortly before his death, Dad recounted his proudest moments as qualifying for the golf team at USD and helping to establish polo clubs in both Rapid City and Bozeman. While in Florence, AZ, Greg met his partner Arlene, and they enjoyed many warm Arizona winters on the golf course.

Greg is survived by his partner, Arlene Cox; children, Cordell (Ronda Burns) Pool and Pamela (Scott) Hamilton; grandchildren, Finn and Coy Hamilton; sister, Karen (Richard) Harvey; brother, Richard Pool; and nieces and nephews, Aaron Harvey, Anna Harvey, Scott Hasler, Tamara Hasler, Sarah Pool, and Andrew Dries. Greg is preceded in death by his parents and beloved little sister, Barbara Dries.

A private inurnment will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman in the coming days. A celebration of our dad’s life is planned for next summer in the Black Hills.

“Remember me when the candle lights are gleaming. Remember me at the close of a long, long day. It would be so sweet, when all alone I’m dreaming, just to know you still remember me.” –Willie Nelson

