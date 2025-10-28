Obituary: Glenn Alden Welch

Glenn Alden Welch, 90, of Bozeman, passed away on October 20, 2025. He was born in Bozeman on July 22, 1935, the youngest of five siblings. He lived his entire life in Bozeman & was a little sad before his death to see how his beloved Bozeman had changed over the last several years.

He was a man who wore a lot of hats! Many of you would remember him as "The Shoe Guy" at Chambers-Fisher department store in the 50s, 60s & 70s. When he finally hung up his shoehorn, he expanded his hobby of baking & for several years baked & decorated hundreds of beautiful cakes for weddings, birthdays, or any other special occasion that might come along. He also enjoyed entering his baked goods, pickles & jams at the Montana Winter Fair, winning several ribbons over the years.

Glenn married Ruth Mae Poetter in June of 1968. They enjoyed countless adventures together, including camping, collecting antiques, traveling to a few Utah Jazz games & many church activities. They both enjoyed local history & volunteered many hours at the Gallatin Historical Museum.

Glenn's love of local history was only surpassed by the stories he would tell of local history to ANYONE who would listen...even if they had heard the same story countless times before! The tales were mostly factual, but occasionally a little bit of fictional embellishment occurred! Either way, they were ALWAYS entertaining!

Glenn & Ruth loved deeply, not only each other but also their Savior Jesus Christ. They were dedicated lifelong members of the First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman, which is also where they originally met.

They were married for 52 years until Covid took Ruth away in 2021.

Glenn was predeceased by his beloved Ruth; his parents, Lee B. & Estella (Nordqist) Welch; his brothers Louis & Clark; and his sisters Leone & Eunice.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews & cousins on both sides of his & Ruth's families. Also, way too many friends to mention individually!

Rest in peace, Glenn. We know you are now exactly where you wanted to be!

A Graveside Service will be held on November 5, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery with a Celebration of Life and reception to follow at 11 A.M at First Presbyterian Church.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Gallatin History Museum.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

