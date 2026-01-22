Obituary: Gina Cortner Hupka

Gina Cortner Hupka, 67, passed away in Bozeman, Montana, on January 10, 2026, and was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, whom she loved deeply. Her strength and resilience in the face of many health challenges, including tremendous physical pain, were an inspiration to her family, and she continued to bring comfort and hope to those around her. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on October 9, 1958, to William and Lou Ann Cortner, and spent her early years in the family home on Lover’s Lane. In 1964, the family moved to a ranch in Kansas, where Gina and her sisters, Julie and Janelle, loved riding horses and playing in the woods. She spent her summers at her family’s cabin in Cooke City, exploring Miller Mountain and Daisy Pass, a place she held especially dear.

Gina married David Graham in 1974, and together they welcomed two daughters, Jennifer and Stephanie. She attended Weber State College in Ogden, Utah, where she earned an associate’s degree in interior design. The family later moved to Glendale, Arizona, and went on to live in Yorktown, Virginia; Osan, South Korea; Misawa, Japan; and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Throughout these years, Gina cherished time with her daughters, faithfully supported their extracurricular activities, participated in social organizations such as the Junior League, and built a successful interior design business.

Gina married Joe Hupka on September 22, 2007, in Bozeman, Montana. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love and adventure, and she was a wonderful and loving wife. She was a devoted member of Grace Bible Church and enjoyed attending car shows and autocross events where she famously beat Joe’s time. Gina especially loved spending time in the mountains and cruising with Joe as a member of the Corvette Club.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Hupka of Bozeman, Montana; her father, William C. Cortner of Bozeman, Montana; her daughters, Jennifer (Brad) Whitaker of Lakeland, Florida, and Stephanie Graham of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her sisters, Julie (Chris) Hansen of Bozeman, Montana, and Janelle (Eric) Freed of Frederick, Maryland; her grandson, U.S. Marine Corporal Maxton Graham of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and her nieces and nephews, Benjamin Freed and Tasha Freed, both of Boston, Massachusetts, Zachary Hansen of Omaha, Nebraska, and Dale Hansen of Bozeman, Montana. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lou Ann Rintala.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 8, at 12:00 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman.

Memorials may be made in Gina’s honor to one of her favorite charities, the Montana Family Foundation (PO Box 485, Laurel, MT 59044). www.montanafamily.org [montanafamily.org]

