Obituary: Gerald "Jerry" Baker

Gerald "Jerry" Baker, 86, of Churchill, MT, passed away in the early hours of December 10, 2025.

He was born on July 1, 1939, in Choteau, MT. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carole Baker (nee Grinwis). He is survived by his devoted wife Kathleen Baker (nee Graney) and children Scott (Kim) Baker, Kari (Jon) Leep, and Marshall (Liza) Baker. He was a proud grandfather to Sean Baker, Lianne Baker, Rachelle Baker, Alexandra Lind, Colter Leep, Mallory Abbott, Sophia Leep, Nick Baker, and eight great-grandchildren.

Gerald served in the United States Army, entering service in December 1961. He was honorably discharged from service in December 1963. After serving in the Army, Gerald earned his degree in accounting. Aside from a few years as the owner of Gallatin Valley Packing, he devoted his career to Baker Accounting, where he was known for his financial expertise, tax preparation, and steady support of his clients.

Gerald loved visiting with family and friends. Known for his quick wit and easy storytelling, he brought humor and warmth to every conversation. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a steadfast friend. His presence left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

We find comfort in knowing that Gerald's legacy lives on through the lessons he taught us all, the love he shared, and the memories we will cherish forever.

Should friends desire, memorials in Jerry’s name may be made to Churchill Retirement Home, 6151 Shady Rest St., Manhattan, MT, 59741.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.

