Obituary: George Metcalfe

George Metcalfe, 86, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away on October 31, 2025. A son of Anaconda, Montana, born on February 28, 1939, George was raised in Butte, Montana, and Spokane, Washington. His Irish roots and his Jesuit education fueled his commitment to work with people around the world, defending their efforts to live better lives, on their own terms. After decades designing and leading development projects across Africa, Asia, Latin and Central America, the Caribbean, Eastern Europe, and the Balkans, George returned to Montana and directed his efforts to preserving water resources in the Gallatin Valley.

George will be remembered by his loving wife, children, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister and sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, mother-in-law, many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and friends from around the world. George worked hard to make his life count through being a voice for the voiceless and enabling those trying to help themselves. He was determined to disturb the status quo so as to bring about such change.

Given his lifelong efforts to help those in need, our family will be pleased if, in lieu of flowers to honor George’s memory, you would donate to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank or a food bank of your choice, or to Haven in Bozeman.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman on Friday, December 12 at 10:00 a.m. To find the livestream link go to George’s obituary at dokkennelson.com.

