Obituary: Gary Vanderpan

Gary Vanderpan, 74, passed away on October 24, 2025, in Ogden, Utah. Born on August 13, 1951, Gary lived a life marked by dedication to family, hard work, and a love for the outdoors.

For the past 25 years, Gary owned and operated a family-run barn wood lumber yard in Belgrade, Montana. Working side-by-side with his son Vance, he played a pivotal role in shaping the barn wood lumber industry nationwide. His deep knowledge of sales and his tireless work ethic left a lasting impact on the business and those who worked with him.

In his younger years, Gary found joy in outdoor pursuits—boating, fishing, hunting, and restoring cars. These passions reflected his hands-on spirit and appreciation for nature and craftsmanship.

Gary is survived by his son Vance (Jess) Vanderpan; brothers Doug (Laurie) Vanderpan and Terry Vanderpan; sister Sheri (Lenny) Bermes; granddaughters Torrie Eames and Varria (Jordan) Vanderpan; grandson Tanner Eames; great-granddaughter Scarlett Eames; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Jonet Vanderpan; brother Jerry Vanderpan; and son Lance Vanderpan.

There will be two services, the first will be held in Billings, Montana on November 8, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1601 Mullowney Lane. A celebration of life will follow at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Lane.

A second service will take place in Bozeman, Montana on November 15, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, 113 S. Willson Ave., with a celebration of life afterward at the Field & Stream Hotel Ballroom, 5 East Baxter Lane.

Donations may be made to your local food bank in Gary’s memory.

Gary’s bright blue eyes, boisterous laugh, and generous heart will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those whose lives he touched.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

