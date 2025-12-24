Obituary: Garth R. Sime

Garth R. Sime, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and steadfast friend, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2025, surrounded by the family he cherished so deeply. He was 85 years old.

Garth was born on May 18, 1940, in Bozeman, Montana, to Ralph R. Sime and Audrey Lee (Blackwood) Sime. Raised in the Gallatin Valley, Garth grew up learning the value of hard work, integrity, and perseverance—values that would guide him throughout his life. Alongside his parents and his brother, Russ, Garth farmed and ranched in the valley, developing a deep respect for the land, the people, and the meaning of an honest day’s work.

On June 16, 1962, Garth married the love of his life, Carolyn J. Gulliford, in Kennewick, Washington. Their marriage of 63 years was a true partnership built on mutual respect, loyalty, and unwavering support. Together, they raised a family and built a life grounded in commitment to one another and to those around them.

In 1975, Garth and Carolyn took a leap of faith and founded Sime Construction. What began as a small business grew steadily over the years, not through shortcuts or compromise, but through relationships. Garth believed every job mattered—no matter the size—and he treated customers, employees, and partners with equal respect. He was a man of his word, known for finding solutions even when circumstances were challenging. His reputation for honesty, reliability, and fairness became the foundation of his success and the reason so many people trusted him not only as a contractor, but as a person.

Above all else, Garth valued people. Whether you were family, a longtime employee, a customer, or a friend, you mattered to him. He listened, showed up, and followed through. His quiet strength, steady presence, and genuine care left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Though Bozeman always remained home, Garth and Carolyn eventually retired to their favorite place—Kona, Hawaii. There, surrounded by the warmth of the Pacific breeze, the rhythm of island life, and countless rounds of golf, they created more than 30 years of treasured memories and lifelong friendships. Kona was a place of joy, rest, and connection, and it reflected the life Garth had worked so hard to build.

Garth was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Audrey Sime.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Carolyn Sime; his son, Shawn Sime, and daughter-in-law, Sheri; his daughter, Sarah Wang, and her significant other, Chris White; his grandchildren, Dustin and Jenni Sime, Darren and Dinah Sime, Mikayla and Marcus Hunter, Andy Wang, and Matt and Karly Wang; and his great-grandchildren, Cooper, Lilly, Lou, Wyatt, and soon-to-be Audrey, expected in June 2026. He is also survived by his brother, Russ Sime, and his significant other, Sharon Harvey.

Garth’s legacy lives on in the family he loved, the business he built with integrity, and the countless lives he touched through his kindness, fairness, and unwavering commitment to doing things the right way. He will be deeply missed, fondly remembered, and forever loved.

Memorials in Garth’s honor may be made either to the below or charitable foundation of your choice, reflecting his lifelong appreciation for hard work, community, and the next generation.

Gallatin County 4-H Foundation PO Box 173580

Bozeman, MT 59717-3580

Eagle Mount

6901 Goldenstein Lane

Bozeman, MT 59715

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 29, 2025, at Redeemer Church, 1701 South 19th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59718. Lunch to follow…please join us and feel free to share your ‘Garth’ stories!

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]