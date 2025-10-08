Obituary: Eugene “Gene” Renner

Eugene “Gene” Renner, 96, of Bozeman passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Gene was born in Flushing, NY on April 1, 1929, to Herman and Jean (Dieter) Renner. He grew up alongside his sister Carolyn while he attended PS107 and McBurney Prep. Gene went on to attend Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, WV.

On June 15, 1952, Gene married the love of his life, Edith Buck in Richwood, WV.

He briefly served the United States as a part of the USMC. Following his service, he went on to spend a long career in retail. Gene worked for JC Penney Co. for 37 years in Hamden, CT, Babylon, NY, and Sandusky and Boardman, OH. He was the store manager for 30 of those years.

When Gene wasn’t working, he found true meaning in being involved in the community. He was an active member of Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, United Way, SCORE, Better Business Bureau, Boys and Girls Club, Distributive Education, and Junior Achievement. Gene was also a member of the Temple Lodge #16 AF and AM Cheshire, Donn Scottish Rite, Valley of Youngstown, OH, and the Alkoran Shrine of Cleveland. He also regularly donated blood through Red Cross.

Gene also enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing bridge, hunting, and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Ashmead; and daughter, Carol Miller.

Gene is survived by his wife, Edie; children, Cliff (Debbie) and Brad; son-in-law, Barry Miller; along with 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

