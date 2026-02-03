Obituary: Eldon Henry Leep

Eldon Henry Leep, 80, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 28, 2026. Throughout his life, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and pillar of hard work and faith.

Eldon was born on November 7, 1945 to Harry and Edith (Alberda) Leep in Bozeman, MT and would live the entirety of his life in the Gallatin Valley. He was the nineth of twelve children, all raised in the Churchill community. In his earlier years, you could find Eldon working on his family’s dairy farm and attending Manhattan Christian School.

It was during high school that Eldon met the love of his life, Sheri Dyk, and the two were wed on June 24, 1966. They were blessed with almost 60 years of marriage as well as four sons: Bruce, Bryan, Landy, and Jason.

Because his own faith was so important to Eldon, he decided to attend Sunset School of Preaching in Lubbock, Texas. Following that schooling, he would serve as the minister of Bozeman Church of Christ for over 10 years. Another part of his ministry was dedicated to counseling those struggling with addiction.

In later years, Eldon worked in construction alongside his son Bruce. He also loved his Bobcat football and any time spent with his family.

In 2022, Eldon received a heart transplant at the University of Colorado Hospital, where he became the oldest patient in hospital history to do so. In his final days, his surgeon reached out to the family to share that because of his success, they’d changed their hospital procedures. Because of Eldon’s courage and health, the hospital expanded its care to elderly transplant patients, saving several lives that might have otherwise been lost.

Eldon was diagnosed on October 30th with aggressive pancreatic cancer. His final three months were spent with family close by and around the table, celebrating his life.

Eldon was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Andrew Leep, Bill Leep, Jerry Leep, Dave Leep, Carolyn Leep, Betty Folkersma, and Claire Kimm.

He will be sorely missed by his wife, Sheri; sons, Bruce, Bryan, Landy (Lauren), Jason; sisters, Arlene Blake, Lois Morren, Mary Ann Van Dyken, Dorothy Kinna, Linda Leep; as well as seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at Churchill Cemetery on Wednesday, February 4th at 2 P.M. A Reception will follow at Bethel Christian Reform Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Cody Dieruf Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

