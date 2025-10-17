Obituary: Edwin “Ed” Day Brainard

Edwin “Ed” Day Brainard passed away peacefully on October 13th, 2025, surrounded by his family at Billings Clinic Hospital. He was born on December 28, 1949, in Bozeman, MT, the son of Harry Bradford Brainard and Anna Louise Seeman Brainard. He was raised on his original family ranch off Dry Creek Road that was purchased in 1947, which was a Hereford operation. He attended school at Manhattan High School in 1968, and after he graduated he worked on the family ranch, which he took over in 1981 and slowly transitioned to a black angus cattle operation. Ed didn’t have any hobbies because he was so passionate about the land, cattle, and a good horse.

Ed started his rodeo connection when he was 13 years old by running the timed events in Three Forks, MT for stock contractor Mike Quinn. He was a calf roper and team roper throughout his high school days. He was a contestant, a pick-up man, chute operator, or whatever was needed for the following 56 years. Ed had served on the Three Forks fair board for several years and was the first one to donate $1,000 to start building the new arena that stands there today. He also helped with all the fundraising ideas for this new arena to become a reality. Ed roped most of his life until he lost his son J.R. in 2001.

He married the love of his life, Alice “Punky” Sarrazin Brainard on May 3, 1969. They never took a honeymoon, but Ed did take Punky to Gardiner to look at scenery and stay in Bozeman for the night. They had two children, J.R. and Paula, creating a fourth generation on the Brainard ranch. They both worked alongside their father like most ranch kids do. They both acquired their own cows to run with their dads. He was very passionate to teach them all about the ranch operations and duties that must be completed. He was a very dedicated rancher his whole life, who had a hard time leaving the ranch for long periods of time.

In 2004, he started the Farm Fair with Duane Burkenpas, which allowed all 4th graders in Gallatin County to come to the Brainard Ranch to show them all where food comes from in agriculture production. Through dedication and passion, Ed strongly believed in the importance of educating the youth about agriculture and the rural way of life on a working ranch. He loved that he was able to show the young kids things that they would never get to see if it wasn’t for hosting this event. One of his favorite parts is seeing former fourth graders return as volunteers, members of 4-H, or even teaching a class of their own. His biggest fear was that eventually he would run out of room and space for Farm Fair. His biggest goal throughout his lifetime was spreading agriculture education and appreciation through the future generations to come. Ed was also a member of the Weed Board, Manhattan Public School Board for 33 years, Gallatin Beef Producers, and a director for the Montana High School Rodeo Association for about 5 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Anna Brainard; his sister, Harriet Ann Brainard; his son, J.R. Brainard of Manhattan; mother-in-law, Alice Sarrazin of Clyde Park; Sister-in-law, Linda Sarrazin formerly of Seattle, Washington; and Marian Todd of Belgrade.

Ed is survived by his wife, Alice “Punky” Brainard; his daughter, Paula (Rod) Bentle and their two kids Dawson and Blake Bentle; his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Brainard and her three kids Carrisa Brainard, Wyatt (Brianna and Aria) Brainard, and Bailey (Tyler, Everly, and Parker) Young; brother, Gene Todd and nieces Val, Lisa, and Julie, and numerous cousins.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at Manhattan High School at 10 a.m. with Visitation beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a reception to follow. Around 2 p.m., there will be a burial at the Home Place up Dry Creek Road.

Memorials in Ed’s name may be made to Manhattan Public Schools Foundation P.O. Box 1223 Manhattan, MT 59741, Gallatin Beef Producers Attn to Charlie Pipal P.O. Box 690 Manhattan, Mt 59741, or the Brainard Farm Fair P.O. Box 217 Manhattan, MT 59741.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

