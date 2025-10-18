Obituary: Edward Szczypinski

Edward Szczypinski passed away peacefully in Bozeman on October 11, 2025 after a prolonged illness. Born in Chicago on May 26, 1955, Ed was the second child born to Sigmund and Evelyn Szczypinski. He loved living in Chicago, with summers spent at the lakefront beaches and playing baseball and winters playing hockey. Most of all (against south side values), he became a lifelong avid fan of the Chicago Cubs!

He graduated from Illinois State University and received a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Illinois. His fellowship to Washington D.C. led to his continuing interest in politics and government. Ed began his career in Chicago at the Mayor’s office of Manpower; a group that focused on workforce development. By the mid-1990’s he became very involved with and worked for the successful election of Senator Dick Durbin.

It was at his job in Chicago that one of his relocating colleagues invited him to visit his new home in Bozeman. Edward went there, loved it, and soon thereafter left the Midwest to start the next chapter of his life. He started working and volunteering for nonprofit groups focusing on a wide range of issues in the Gallatin Valley. Edward was involved in a project management capacity dealing with a variety of needs like mental health, job training, and substance abuse.

Outside of work, Ed took advantage of everything Montana had to offer. He enjoyed hiking, skiing, and biking here, going to Bobcat games, and continued to pursue his love of cooking. He even earned a pilot license! Edward also remained involved in the community and was a part of many organizations. He assisted with the creation of both Gallatin Valley Communities of Care and Mature Content. In 2023 he was proud to be named a winner of Bozeman Chronicle Prime award 24.

Edward is survived by his sister, Phyllis (Joseph) Wubben and their children, Emily (Derek) Freiberg, Thomas (Victoria) Wubben, Joanna (Brent) Mennen, and Natalie Wubben; and his seven grandnieces and grandnephews. Despite the long distance, Ed remained close to his family and stayed interested and involved with them. He always enjoyed his “back home” visits.

Edward will be remembered especially for his adventurous spirit, his passion for involvement in his community, his resilience and strength in battling obstacles, his love for family and God, and his probably award-winning collection of Cubs apparel and memorabilia! Unrivaled in southwestern Montana!

Services will be held in Chicago at a later date.

