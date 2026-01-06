Obituary: Dorothy “Dot” Keck

Dorothy “Dot” Keck, 99, of Bozeman, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2026.

Dot was born on April 30, 1926, in Newark, NJ, to William and Elsie (Steenbock) Tromans. She graduated from high school before starting work at the local post office. She also worked as a dance instructor after WWII where she met the love of her life.

She married her husband, Harold, in 194,8 and together they spent 44 years living in Pequannock, NJ. After the joyful adoption of “Tommie”, Dot worked in the home.

Eventually, she became a secretary at Edwards Engineering to save for Tom’s college fund. She also made custom draperies. Dot was an active member of the Pompton Valley Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and served in various roles. Many treasured friendships were forged during those years.

Following retirement, Dot and Harold moved to Bozeman to be closer to their son and grandchildren. Harold preceded her in death in 1993.

In Dot’s free time, she thoroughly enjoyed needlework, playing bridge, reading, scrapbooking, and researching genealogy. She played the piano and sang most of her long life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, grandson, Collin Keck, and brother, Robert Tromans.

Dot is survived by her son, Thomas (Mary) Keck of Bozeman, MT; brother, Jim (Pat) Tromans of Chester, NJ; grandson, Russell (Kala) Keck of Seattle, WA; great-granddaughter, Hadley Keck of Seattle, WA; along with nieces and nephews, Diane, Chris, Kathy, Jill, Joanna, Steven, and Patrick.

A Memorial Service will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Saturday, January 17th at 10 A.M. A Graveside Service will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery, where Dot will be laid to rest next to her dear grandson Collin.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

