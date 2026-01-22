Obituary: Donna J. Vining

Donna J. Vining was born on Friday, the 13th of September 1935 in Fort Peck, Montana, in a one-room tar paper shack. Her father, uncle, and grandfather all worked on the Fort Peck dam as construction workers. Her early life was spent going to schools all over the north west, finally ending up in Lewistown, Mt. Donna went on to get her degree in accounting and business management while being married to a career military man and moving many times over the next thirty years.

Donna is survived by her son, William “Waddy” Vining; grandsons, Robert J. (Lindsi) Vining and Zachary (Jenny) Vining; granddaughters, Tiffany A. Vining, Tamara J. Belcourt, Sasha Vining, and Samantha Adams; one brother, Thomas L. (Teresa) Eads and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by the absolute love of her life, her husband Earl A. Vining; five of her six children, Denise R. Wilson, Susan L. Foxx, Peggy J. Dille, Allen S. Vining, and James W. “Tyke” Vining, and one grandson, B.J. Vining.

Donna will be interred next to her husband Earl in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

