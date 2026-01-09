Obituary: Dean Wayne Halse

Dean Wayne Halse, a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, Arizona, on December 12, 2025, at the age of 62.

Dean was the youngest of five children and the only boy, raised in the rural community of Sheridan, Montana. He attended school in Sheridan and proudly participated in basketball, football, and track for the Sheridan Panthers.

Following high school, Dean received his bachelor’s degree from Montana State University. Shortly thereafter, in 1983, Dean married his high school sweetheart, Ann, and they established a new permanent home in Bozeman, where together they raised two sons, Bryson Kenneth and Brady Dean. Dean enjoyed watching his sons compete in sports and treasured family time spent on camping trips, amusement parks, and beach vacations. He had a special way of making holidays extra special with his famous scavenger hunts and he cherished family traditions, hearty meals, and time surrounded by loved ones.

Dean was a successful businessman who founded Executive Mailing Services out of his sister’s garage. He employed friends, family, and many others to sort, label, and deliver mail throughout Gallatin County. His dedication to hard work, customer service, and the impact he had on his employees spanned 27 years. Dean and Ann later retired to Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dean’s true passion was fly fishing, a love he developed while spending time with his father and grandfather on the streams, rivers, and lakes of Montana. He was happy to share his craft with anyone who appreciated it, welcoming the chance to take others along, whether seasoned anglers or first-timers. He also had a love-hate relationship with golf but never shied away from a friendly wager on the course.

Following his glioblastoma diagnosis, Dean was blessed to become a grandfather to Matthieu Dean and later Ayvah Ashley. Nothing brought him more joy than watching his grandchildren walk into the room, instantly lighting up his face. Dean’s wry smile, often paired with a playful jab, will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

Dean is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ann; sons, Bryson and Brady (Elina); grandchildren, Matthieu and Ayvah; and his mother, Patricia Halse. He is also survived by sisters, Pamela Halse, Suzan (Pete) Stommel, Cynthia Stutsman, and Kristie (Don) Kirby.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Halse; grandparents, Pete and Edna Narancich and Happy and Mabel Halse; cousin, Todd Narancich; uncle, Dean Narancich; and his nephew, Cole Walter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gray Matters Foundation (www.graymattersfoundation.org [graymattersfoundation.org]) or the Wild Trout Foundation (www.savewildtrout.org [savewildtrout.org]).

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2026. Details will be shared at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]