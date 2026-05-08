Obituary: David E. Hess

David E. Hess, 89, of Belgrade, MT, passed peacefully in the presence of family following a brief illness.

David was born in May of 1937 to parents Earl and Evelyn (Klann) Hess. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army. Following his service to his country, David lived and worked in Glendale and Panama City, CA, as a metal fabricator for what are now Garrett AirResearch, Gulfstream Aerospace, and Lockheed-Martin. Later, he moved into the design and installation of custom corporate jet interiors. Outside of work, David loved being in the outdoors and took great interest in photography.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, and his parents. He is survived by his sons, Larry and Greg, who he raised to be good men.

David will be laid to rest with Carol in a private family service. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

