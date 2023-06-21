Obituary: Darlene J. Zuck

June 18, 2023, was a rainy day in Bozeman, matching our tears as we said goodbye to our beloved mother and grandmother, Darlene Zuck. By about 9:00 P.M. there was a beautiful rainbow in the southern sky, forming her bridge to heaven. We are so grateful that she passed away in peace after seeing her three daughters.

Darlene Joyce Solberg was born to Eloise and Bjarne Solberg in Billings, Montana, on January 14, 1937, ten minutes before her twin brother, Darell. She gladly lived in Billings for most of her life. Darlene’s strong and beautiful identity was to be a supportive wife to Les Zuck and dedicated mother to Diana, Barbara, and Bonnie.

Mom was a private person who was devoted to her family, the wider Solberg and Zuck families, a small circle of friends, her wonderful neighbors in Billings, and most recently her tablemates at Brookdale Springmeadows in Bozeman. Her Christian faith was important to her, as was membership at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Billings for many years. Darlene was an impeccable financial accountant for the many business endeavors of Les and his brother, John.

Mom was a patriotic person, often dressed in red, white, and blue! She loved her grandkids, her flower garden, polka-dots, ducks, chocolate, and quiet days at home. She was kind, loyal, dependable, detail-oriented, sensible, practical, and generous. She was always thankful for what she had.

We will miss Darlene dearly as we continue to be inspired by her love and the way she lived, so true to herself, for over 86 years. Her wisdom and wise counsel were so valuable to her children and grandchildren: simple, delightful, and spot-on. The way she said things in such a matter-of-fact way would make us laugh! She was a deep thinker with a sharp mind all the way until the end. These things will live on in our minds and hearts, along with her beautiful smile and laugh.

Darlene is survived by her daughters, Diana Ibarra, Barbara Zuck, and Bonnie (Bob) Eichenberger; grandchildren, Daniel Ibarra (Sarah Lummis), Eric Ibarra, Abby Eichenberger, and Charlie Eichenberger; and by her great-granddaughter, Hailey Ibarra Lummis. Darlene’s parents, husband Les, sister Charlotte, and brother Darell, preceded her in death.

To honor Darlene’s wishes, a private graveside service will allow her to rest in peace with Les at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings.

