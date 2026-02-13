Obituary: Danny Raymond Lake

Danny Raymond Lake, a name that represents a man bigger than life himself.

He was a beloved father to his 5 daughters, Grandpa "G" to his 12 grandchildren, and Great grandpa G to a grandson on the way. He is survived by his 3 sisters; Margie, Beverly, and Denise. Danny was taken to heaven on January 31, 2026. He was a man of strong faith and loved Jesus. He lived a life with passion on a foundation of redemption.

Danny embodied what it means to be a true servant. He worked hard and gave everything he had to anyone in need. He was the first to offer his help no matter the task. He was a man of humility and yet had a bigger than life persona. He made people laugh wherever he went. His grandchildren adored him and would run into his arms whenever he was near. He loved music, and some of our fondest memories are of him strumming his guitar while we sat and talked. He was proudly patriotic and loved America.

Danny was the ultimate girl dad and was so proud of his girls, Amy, Jeanine, Evie, Anna, & Bethany. His grandchildren each had their own special bond with their Grandpa "G". He was a kid at heart, and in turn, kids loved him. His family was truly his greatest joy.

Though our hearts ache in his absence, we rejoice knowing that Danny is now whole, healed, and home with his Savior. His legacy of faith, service, laughter, and love will live on through generations. A celebration of life will be held later this year.

