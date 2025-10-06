Obituary: Charles Raches Jr.

Charles Raches Jr., 91, passed away on October 1, 2025. He was born on March 8, 1934, in Lynn, Massachusetts, during the Great Depression, to Charles and Carolyn Raches. Chuck earned a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in Korea following the Korean War. As Commander of an Ordnance Detachment in the 7th Infantry Division, he led 75 men and two junior officers, overseeing the maintenance of more than 350 wheeled vehicles, 65 tracked vehicles, and the weapons of one-third of the division. Following his service, Chuck built a long career as an entrepreneur. He founded and grew a successful manufacturers’ representative company, later starting four additional businesses and acquiring two others. One of these companies he took public, a highlight in his career. He was married to his wife, Marcia, for over 60 years. Together they raised two sons: Charles “Chip” (Elizabeth), with a son, Charlie, and Scott (Lori), with children Brayden (Allie), Evan, and Shaylen. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen Raches. Faith and community were central in Chuck’s life. He was an active member of Springhill Presbyterian Church and supported many conservation and service organizations, including Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Trout Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Fathers in the Field, and Love, Inc. Chuck was a mentor to many young people, guiding them toward success with encouragement and example. He loved hunting, fishing, skiing, and spending time in the outdoors with friends and family. He continued skiing until the age of 85 and, at 90, fulfilled a personal goal by hunting with his grandson Charlie when Charlie harvested his first duck. Chuck will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend—admired for his leadership, generosity, and ability to inspire others. A Memorial Service will take place at Springhill Presbyterian Church, 4769 W Babcock St, Bozeman, MT 59718, on November 1, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springhill Presbyterian Church.

