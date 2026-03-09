Obituary: Casey Douglas Heberling

Casey Douglas Heberling, 56, of Belgrade, MT, passed away February 26, 2026.

Casey was born in 1969 in Hermiston, OR, to parents John and Marie (Norwood) Heberling. The family later moved to Oak Harbor, WA, where Casey graduated from Oak Harbor High School. Following high school, Casey enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served in the Combat Engineer Corps until his honorable discharge.

In recent years, Casey worked as an IT Specialist, dedicating himself to helping organizations “stay connected”. Outside of his professional life, he embraced a wide range of passions and hobbies. He was the driving beat behind the drum set for the Belgrade Alliance Church Worship Team, and you could often find him after church taking a cruise on his Harley Davidson.

Casey was a practitioner of Aikido and Arnis, and enjoyed archery, snowboarding, and reading. He kept his eye-hand coordination honed through his enjoyment of COD/MW (if you know, you know). One of his greatest joys was hunting with his brother-in-law, Mark.

Casey is predeceased by his father, John; and mother-in-law, Sharon Sampognaro. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lynette Sampognaro; mother, Marie; sister, Klondy (Mark) Phillippi; step-daughters, Ariel (Trent) Martin, and Shelby Sweeney; and two cherished grandchildren.

A private family ceremony with Military Honors has taken place. For those who wish to honor Casey’s memory, the family suggests memorial contributions to one of the following veteran support organizations: Warriors and Quiet Waters, 351 Evergreen Dr., Suite A, Bozeman, 59715; Big Sky Bravery, 70 Motherlode Ln., Unit B, Belgrade, 59714; or All Points North, 2205 Cordillera Way, Edwards, CO, 81632. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokken-nelson.com.

