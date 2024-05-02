Obituary: Carol Ruth Matson

Carol Ruth Matson was born to Arnie and Thora Elmyra Anderson in Augusta, WI on December 6, 1930. She passed away on April 23, 2024 in Bozeman, MT. Carol was one of 7 children that grew up on a farm in Strum, WI, and attended school there. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Osseo Lutheran Church. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she got her B.S. degree in Elementary Education, and went on to teach for six years in WI. Carol married Jim Matson in 1957. They were blessed with four children. The family moved west, and she obtained a Special Education degree at University of Montana. She received her M.A. in San Diego, CA and taught there for many years in elementary education. She was instrumental in getting the Lutheran School started in Ramona, CA, where she served on the board for many years. Carol retired in 1996 and she and Jim then spent one year volunteering at the Navajo Indian Mission.

They retired to Bull Shoals, AR where they spent many happy years. They would winter in Mesa, AZ and Borrego Springs, CA. Carol enjoyed working at church, traveling, reading, volunteering, and visiting the children and grandchildren. Carol and Jim moved to Bozeman so that they could be near family when Jim became ill.

Carol will be lovingly remembered by her children, Signe Matson (Steve) of Eau Claire, WI, Kayla Matson Gerrity (Sean) of Bozeman, Myra Matson of Bellingham,WA, Jon Matson of Costa Mesa, CA; grandchildren, Shane (Lauren) Pearce of Spokane, WA; Jasmine Nielsen (Jon) of Vancouver, BC, Dylan Gerrity of Houston, TX, Rachel Nielsen (Neil) of Quebec BC, Sofia Majstorovic of Morongo Valley, CA, Siri Gerrity of Seattle, WA. Great-grandchildren, Harrison, Stanley, Lewis, Claire, Simone, Ramona and Emme and many nieces and nephews.

She also leaves to mourn Bill Meyers, Dianne and Fred Matson, Pat Matson, Erik and Kathleen Matson.

Preceding her in death are husband, Jim; sisters, Lois Eneboe, Dorothy Baye, Elizabeth Olson, Alice Myers; brothers Lloyd and Allen Anderson, brother-in-law, Richard Matson.

Memorial Services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bozeman, MT , September 21st, 3pm. There will be a small internment gathering at the Osseo Lutheran Cemetery in July. TBD. Carol would prefer memorials in her name made to Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church scholarship fund: www.oelc.org

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.


