Obituary: Candis "Candy" Kay Flaherty

Candis "Candy" Kay Flaherty passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, resilience, and grace that touched everyone who knew her.

Candis Kay Flaherty of Bozeman, Montana, was born on December 3, 1951, in Denison, Iowa.

She was the daughter of Fern Ohl (Bretthaeur) and Ferris Ohl.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Traci Fesolowitz and Tori Fesolowitz; brother, Randy (Cindy) Ohl; and nieces and nephews, along with her furry companions, Willie Nelson, Louie, and Eddie Haskell.

She was lovingly preceded in death by her beloved husband and love of her life, Thomas John Flaherty; parents, Fern Ohl and Ferris Ohl; siblings, Steve Ohl and Ryan Ohl.

Candy had a happy childhood on the farm in Iowa, attended Hinton High School, and continued a higher education at Westmore College.

Candy was blessed with a beautiful 52-year career as a flight attendant, beginning with Northwest and completing her journey with Delta Airlines. Her kindheartedness and adventurous spirit were "Legendary." One of her greatest joys was what she fondly called "jumpseat therapy," those meaningful, heartfelt conversations shared with fellow crew members at 30,000 feet.

Candy's life was devoted to her husband, daughters, and vast system of friends. Candy loved to dance, listen to music, and every year for the past 15 years hosted the most amazing backyard summer party with a pig roast and a live band for family, friends, and the community. For 21 years, she hosted her annual December ladies' Christmas ornament exchange. Her friends called her "the Glue" a "connector," someone who brings people together in ways that is a gift to creating community in the most unlikely of places.

Those who knew Candy will remember her gentle spirit, her kindness, and her ability to listen with empathy and understanding. She found meaning in simple moments and formed lasting connections.

Heavenly Father, we thank you for the Sweet and Gentle life of Candy, her love for the Lord and her Christian spirit are so evident. From prayer to her openness in connecting with Jesus through guided meditation, to her love for gospel music that gently leads hearts back home to love. Your light shines brightly.

Candy Kay Flaherty will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched. We find peace knowing that her legacy of love and laughter lives on.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 7, at 11 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Bozeman.

