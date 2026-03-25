Obituary: Burton “Tony” Wastcoat

Burton “Tony” Wastcoat, 87, of Bozeman, MT, peacefully passed away on March 20th, 2026.

Born on March 14, 1939, in Lake Forest, Illinois to John and Babbs Wastcoat, Tony’s early childhood was full of work and fun on the family farm. From mucking stalls and catching skunks to tormenting his sisters, life was mostly wholesome. At age 12, Tony was an acolyte helping the minister put on his vestments, and prepare the wine and wafers for communion. No one knew until years later that the beloved minister was an alcoholic and always let Tony finish the wine in the carafe.

After graduating high school, he could not get out of town fast enough and headed to Midland, Texas where he worked on the oil rigs as a rough neck before deciding that was not the life for him. So, in 1959 he moved to the Montana that he ended up loving so much, he received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Montana in 1962 and then graduated from the Army’s Officer Candidate School rising to the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Tony then received his Master of Science from Colorado State University in 1966 and then went to work for the Montana Fish and Game Department as District Information Officer in Miles City and Billings where he led public communications and media relations for four years.

As Big Sky opened, he considered a position in public relations for the new ski destination, but (also indulging his love of skiing) ultimately was convinced to start their real estate office and represent properties in the initial stages of the little resort community. After a few years, in 1976, he was lured to work in Bozeman by close friend Tim Fitzgerald to open the real estate division in Waite and Company Insurance where he grew a practice, until 1985. He then co-founded Coldwell Banker RCI Realty with Dick Embry, where the “odd couple” made their partnership work without a written agreement until Tony’s retirement.

He was very active in the real estate industry, serving in various leadership roles of the Bozeman Board of Realtors, Bozeman Multiple Listing Service, Montana Association of Realtors, and many more. Real estate gave Tony and his family a fantastic living, and he gave as much as he got. Tony absolutely loved the Bozeman community, and his list of contributions is too long to mention, but include various roles within the church, Gallatin Development Corporation, United Way, Bozeman Chamber of Commerce, Greencoats, Habitat for Humanity, and Kiwanis Club. He also leveraged his love for singing in the church choir and the Chord Rustlers Barbershop group, at local events and the annual “Tater Pig” fundraiser at the Sweet Pea Festival.

At one such Chord Rustlers event in 1988, the barbershop was performing at a church in Red Lodge when Tony met the love of his life Penny. Penny was attending the performance, he asked for her number, and then they were married a year later, blended their two families with his two sons and her two daughters, and spent the next 34 years in absolute happiness until her passing in 2023. Together they traveled, laughed, and loved, and now he has his wish and has joined her in heaven.

Tony is survived by his sons, John (Valerie) of Newton, MA, Ty (Karla) of Bozeman: daughters, Jane Fitzwilliam of Bozeman, Kate Bourquin of Bozeman; sisters, Nancy Garbett of Park City UT, Wendy Sopkovich of Milwaukee, WI, Babbie Earle of Panama, and Connie Wastcoat of Chicago, IL. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nik, Noah, and Johnny Wastcoat, Hank and Burton Wastcoat, JJ and Betty Fitzwilliam, and Oliver McDonough; as well as dozens of nieces and nephews who were loved by their Uncle Tony.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Polly Weissman of Mount Kisco, NY; and brother, Johnny Wastcoat of Lake Forest, IL

There will be a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 26th, at Springhill Presbyterian Church at 4769 W Babcock St in Bozeman, followed by a reception with colorful stories from Tony’s life from 2 to 5:00 PM at the Ponderosa, 515 Aspen Street in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]