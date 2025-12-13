Obituary: Bryan Gillette

Bryan Gillette, 62, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Gallatin Gateway early Sunday morning, Dec 7, 2025.

Bryan embodied John Wayne’s “cowboy mentality” of rugged individualism, stoicism, duty, courage, and a strong moral code combined with an irreverent sense of humor. He always faced adversity head-on, believed in the importance of integrity, and had a no-nonsense approach to life and work. His favorite quote and mantra was “Life is tough, but it’s tougher when you’re stupid.”

Bryan was born on April 1, 1963, in Rigby, Idaho, to George and Hazel Gillette. Brothers George, Darwin, Mark, Steven, Kevin and Robert. He grew up in Central Park in Belgrade and attended Manhattan High school, graduating in 1981. He graduated from MSU in 1989, and then he and his wife moved to Gallatin Gateway in 1990, where they have lived for the past 35 years.

Bryan’s life was one of entrepreneurship, owning Action Pawn and the Montana Gun Shows. His passion and love was for his family, who he sacrificed everything for. He leaves behind wife, Roxene; his oldest daughter, Lani and her son, Aiden (his only grandchild); son, Chance; and youngest child, Brynn. He was our rock, always steadfast in his optimism that everything would be just fine. His deep respect for work ethic, fairness, and loyalty defined who he was and we are adrift right now without him.

Bryan was a quintessential Montana guy, stubborn as the day is long, and was known for having a bit of a temper, (especially when he was younger). Bryan was an extrovert who pretended to be an introvert. He claimed he hated gatherings, but was the life of the party when he went to them. He lived to help others, loved to hunt, and was a state champion competition shooter.

As family, we are walking a line between respecting his wishes and the way he lived life with the tangible desire for us and so many others to say goodbye and receive a semblance of closure by honoring him at a remembrance at The Westerner, 304 Mill Street in Gallatin Gateway this Sunday, December 14, starting at 2 pm.

Please join us for food, drinks and the opportunity to share a memory. Jeans and casual are expected, Bryan was a laid-back guy.

Bryan’s final resting place will be on a special private ranch where he had so many fond memories.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.