Obituary: Bruce Edison Bobb

Bruce Edison Bobb, age 89, lovingly remembered as a devoted husband, father, and pastor, passed away peacefully at his home in Bozeman, MT, on March 6, 2026. Born on August 5, 1936, in Richardson, ND, Bruce was the son of Garfield and Wanda (Hamann) Bobb. He spent his early years on a farm south of Taylor, North Dakota, where he learned the values of hard work and community.

At the age of 20, Bruce served in the Army for two years, spending most of his time in Germany. This experience shaped him in profound ways, but it was when he returned home and married his beloved wife, Inez Kukla, on November 27, 1959, that he truly began to build the life that would define his legacy. Together, they created a warm, loving home on the family farm, welcoming three children into their lives.

In 1967, Bruce experienced a transformative moment when he found Jesus, leading him to a path that would include ministry and deep community engagement. The family moved to Bozeman, MT, where Bruce worked on a ranch until he felt a divine call to become a pastor. He attended Trinity Bible Institute for three years, where he deepened his knowledge and commitment to his faith. Bruce then went to West Yellowstone.

In 1984, Bruce went back to Trinity Bible College, where he not only worked as an assistant to maintenance but also took classes that would earn him a Bachelor’s Degree in Ministerial Studies. His calling led him to pastor in Sheridan, MT, Lincoln, MT, and to become an interim pastor for several churches across Western Montana, leaving a lasting impact wherever he went.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Inez; daughter, Nancy Hay; son, Clyde (Peggy) Bobb; sister, Carmen Jaeger; brother, Miles (Diane) Bobb; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Roxann Gunnarson, and his brother, Byron Bobb.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 19th at 2 PM at Summitt Church in Bozeman, where family and friends will gather to honor Bruce's extraordinary life. Visitation hours will take place from 1 PM - 2 PM, before the service. A reception will follow the ceremony, providing an opportunity for everyone to share stories. A private family graveside service will take place at Meadow View Cemetery.

As we remember Bruce, let us reflect on the love he shared, his enduring faith, and the countless lives he touched throughout his journey. He will be dearly missed and forever cherished.