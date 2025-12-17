Obituary: Brett Thomas Hinman

Brett Thomas Hinman, 31, passed away on December 11, 2025, in Bozeman, Montana—the same city where he was born on September 17, 1994. His life, though far too short, was filled with deep love for the outdoors, unwavering kindness, and a quiet strength that left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

A graduate of Bozeman High School in 2013, Brett went on to earn his degree in Natural Resource Recreation and Management from the University of Utah in 2017. His academic path reflected his deep connection to nature and his desire to protect and enjoy it. Whether skiing down fresh powder slopes, hiking through mountain trails, or camping under the stars, Brett found peace and joy outdoors.

Brett’s passions extended far beyond the wilderness. He loved traveling and exploring new places, a passion he shared with his sister, Tawny, who he adored and always looked up to. Brett was always eager to try new foods and immerse himself in different cultures. A talented cook who took after his mom, Patti, with an adventurous palate, he was never afraid to experiment in the kitchen and always shared the joy of his creations. Growing up, Brett had a deep passion for hockey, playing for twelve years through high school and earning a state championship. He also spent time at the racetrack alongside his dad, TJ, where his love of competition led him to win a track championship in drag racing.

At the heart of Brett’s world was Mila, his beloved dog and constant companion. Their bond was unbreakable; she was by his side through countless adventures and quiet moments alike. Those who knew Brett will remember him as someone whose smile was always shining through his eyes. He radiated warmth and compassion and loved with his whole heart. He held fast to his beliefs and lived with a strong moral compass that never wavered. Though soft-spoken, Brett possessed fierce intelligence and an insatiable curiosity about the world around him. He believed deeply in the goodness of people and treated everyone with sincerity and respect.

Brett is survived by his parents, TJ Hinman; Patti Mullen & Levi Talkington; siblings, Tawny & Andrew Swink; Samantha Talkington, and Taylor Talkington; grandparents, Tom & Linda Hinman; aunts and uncles, Mike and Sue Mullen (children, Charlie, Kelly, and Katie), Kay and Ray Coombs (children, Zack, Joe, and Becky), Scott and Cindy Halvorson (children, Sarah and Scottie), Sam and Cheryll Clark (child, Zack).

He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Ed and Dorothy Hinman; Bud and Helen Frank; cousin, Courtney Clark; and uncle, John Mullen.

May Brett’s memory bring peace to those who loved him so dearly. His spirit lives on in every mountain trail explored, every snow-covered slope descended, every campfire lit beneath a starlit sky, and in every heart he touched along the way.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on December 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service: 113 South Willson Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715.