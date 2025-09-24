Obituary: Bette Jo (BJ) Plum

Bette Jo (BJ) Plum passed from this world on September 13, 2025. She was born in Lewistown, Montana, the only child of Joe and Blanche Warnisher and moved to Bozeman in 1973. She loved all there was to do in Bozeman, and she soon discovered 'it's a small world' (everyone you meet is connected to someone you know).

She did bookkeeping, mostly independently, and became friends with many of her clients. She believed in karma and that we should all 'give something back', which included volunteering and making donations. Most of all, BJ liked to have fun! She enjoyed being with friends, heart-to-heart conversations, and brightening someone's day. She enjoyed dancing the most! BJ always said she just wanted to leave people better off for having known her. She is survived by her son, Shannon L. Snyder, of Bozeman; and a granddaughter, Aspen Fowler.

No memorial services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter or Sacajawea Audubon Society in Bozeman or Best Friends Animal Shelter in Kanab, UT.

