Obituary: Benjamin Eryk Trapp

Benjamin Eryk Trapp, born October 6, 2002, to Eric Trapp & Marzena Swida-Trapp in Krakow, Poland, passed unexpectedly into the hands of our Lord in Bozeman, Montana, November 8, 2025.

Ben was raised in Ennis, MT, graduated from Park High School in Livingston, MT, and had been residing in Big Sky, MT working for his lifelong family friends, Kevin and Jackie Miller. Ben found solace and joy in family, friends, pets, and nature.

He will be remembered as a thoughtful, compassionate, dedicated, and whimsical individual. His words warmed hearts and his actions moved mountains. As a keen skier, biker, ethical hunter, and collaborative problem solver, Ben's legacy lives on in the people he loved, and whose lives he touched, and whom he continues to inspire. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ben was preceded in death by his mother, Marzena Swida-Trapp; grandfather, Dale Trapp; and uncle, Jon Trapp. He is survived by his loving family: father, Eric Trapp; brother, Max; stepmother, Christie; stepbrother, Matthew Johnson; grandmother, Charlotte Nunn; many uncles, aunts, and cousins; and the community of friends who were touched by his beautiful soul.

Ben was a true gentleman who wished for the world to be better for all. His questions and doubts are now answered. We bid him farewell and bon voyage for his next journey.

A Celebration of Life for Ben will be held Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 1:00 P.M. at Alberto’s Mexican Cuisine restaurant in Big Sky, MT.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed in his name to the non-profit "Suffer Out Loud", PO Box 6401, Bozeman, MT 59771. https://www.sufferoutloud.org [sufferoutloud.org]

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.

