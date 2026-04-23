Obituary: Barbara Rae Craft Nutter

Barbara Rae Craft Nutter, 65, of Belgrade, MT, passed away on March 5, 2026.

Barbara was born on November 17, 1960, to Raymond and Hazel Craft in Saunders County, MT, and graduated from Bozeman High School. Barbara was also a graduate of MSU. In the younger years of her life, she moved around with her family and parents as her dad worked as a logger throughout Western Montana.

Barbara enjoyed camping, gardening, sewing, and doing crafts and crocheting. Throughout her life, Barbara worked at MSU, Bozeman Schools, and Belgrade Schools. While working at MSU, Barbara met and married Bill Nutter on July 19, 2006.

She is survived by her husband, William Nutter of Belgrade; children, Ray Beyl (Jen) and son Kyler of Virginia, Tara of Michigan, Lucas Craft of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Austin and Kate of Billings; and sisters, Linda Keirn of Knoxville, TN, Patty (Pete) Garcia of Homedale, ID, and Margaret (Mike) Leichman of Hot Springs, MT.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Hazel of Hot Springs; and her brother, Ted.

No services are planned.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

