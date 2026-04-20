Obituary: Barbara Ann Van Hazel Parsons

Barbara Ann Van Hazel Parsons, 79, of Livingston, MT, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026, surrounded by her family and friends.

Barbara was born on November 3, 1946, in Sioux City, IA, to William and Mary (Snyder) Van Hazel. She grew up there with her two sisters and three brothers.

Barb became a cosmetologist in her early years and owned her own beauty shop in Iowa. She later moved to Colorado, where she met her husband, Ken. They both would find sobriety in their early days of marriage and were both members of AA. Barb was a very active member in the program with 42 years of sobriety. She would say that was her greatest achievement, and helping others achieve the same was her passion.

Although Barb could not have children of her own, she took care of her younger siblings throughout their lives. She helped care for her siblings’ children and grandchildren. She was a mother to all of us at some point in our lives.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Parsons and brothers, Robert McPhee and William Van Hazel Jr.

She is survived by her sisters, Beverly Hagerman and Rebecca Lane of Livingston, MT and brother, Bradley Van Hazel of Broomfield, CO.

No services are planned at this time.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Barbara and her family. To leave condolences, please visit www.franzen-davis.com.

