Obituary: Annette Walker Cyr

Annette Walker Cyr, 58, of Big Sky, Montana passed away on December 11, 2021. She was born December 4, 1963, in Martinsville, Virginia to Eugene and Elsie (Hardy) Walker.

Annette received her bachelor’s degree, and then her master’s degree, in Personnel and Employee Relations from the University of South Carolina. She started her career in Human Resources with Amoco Chemicals in Atlanta, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois. She was Vice President of Human Resources for ILX Lightwave in Bozeman, Montana, Brightpoint in Indianapolis, Indiana, Syncreon in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in Chicago, Illinois. She also enjoyed serving her community on the Board of Directors for multiple non-profit organizations.

She met Robert Cyr in Georgia and the two were married on April 17, 1993. They have two daughters, Michele and Wendy.

She loved to travel and working for several global companies provided her countless opportunities. She also enjoyed skiing with Robert, which took them to Montana the first time around.

Annette was preceded in death by her mother, Elsie.

She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Cyr; daughters, Michele Cyr and Wendy Cyr; father, Eugene Walker; and brothers, David Oakes and Harry (Becky) Oakes.

At her request, no services will be held.

