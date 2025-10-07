Obituary: Anna Suzanne Oliver

On the morning of Saturday, September 20, 2025, Sanna passed away peacefully in her home after a three-year battle with Glioblastoma. A loving mother, she leaves behind her two daughters, Stina and Kajsa, and is preceded by her first daughter, Oskaria. She also leaves behind her husband, Pete; parents, Eric and Suzanne Partch; brother, Nikolas; and sister, Sasha.

Sanna skied moguls competitively in high school and chose MSU for its proximity to Bridger, and later worked as a ski instructor. Her enthusiasm for everything life had to offer was contagious, and she elevated everyone around her. She was always a leader, quick to help and encourage others to harness their strengths. After losing her first daughter hours after birth, she volunteered with Share, where she offered comfort and guidance to other grieving parents.

Sanna created a warm and loving space for her family. Every choice in life was for the benefit of her girls. Life was full of dinners with friends, trips to visit family, and spring break adventures. She fought fiercely to spend as long as possible with all of us, and for that we are eternally grateful.

A big thank you to everyone who supported the family in these last few months and years. There will be a Celebration of Life for Sanna on Sunday, October 19th at the house from 11 to 3.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sanna's name to Angel Flight West at: give.angelflightwest.org/give/416256

