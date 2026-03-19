Obituary: Andrea Mae DiMarco

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Andrea Mae DiMarco

January 5, 1944 - March 17, 2026

With heavy hearts and immense gratitude for a life so beautifully lived, we share the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, wife, and cherished friend, Andrea Mae DiMarco. Andi's journey was one marked by love, wit, kindness, and a spirit that brought joy to all around her. Preceded in death by her devoted husband, Joe DiMarco, and parents, Adolph and Phyllis Heck, Andrea leaves behind a legacy celebrated by her children, grandchildren, extended family, and a circle of friends who were lucky enough to know her.

Early Life: Roots in South Dakota and Iowa

Andi's story began in Mitchell, South Dakota, where her curiosity and sense of adventure took shape. When she was young, her family's move to Iowa introduced her to fishing, pheasant hunting, and gardening—skills lovingly taught by her father and remembered fondly throughout her life. These early years were sprinkled with unique experiences, including learning to drive steam locomotives beside her dad, a memory that brought her pride and laughter as she recalled her father's guidance. She often spoke of family time with her Mom and her sister Nancy, as these three held down the household while her father worked across the region driving trains.

Marriage and Family: A Love Story Across the Years

Andi's love story with Joe began as a friendship in grade school, blossomed at North Iowa College, and eventually led to a joyful marriage in Iowa. Together, they raised two children—Steve and Debi—and welcomed their beloved grandchildren, Matt and Danny, whom Andrea adored beyond measure. Whether cheering at games, helping with school projects, or sharing stories, "Grandi" (as she was affectionately called by her grandsons) took immense pride in her grandsons' milestones and traveled often to enjoy their pursuits in person.

Career: A Legacy of Professionalism and Leadership

Andrea built an impressive career in banking, rising to the position of bank Vice President. Her professional journey also included leadership roles with Montana Business and Professional Women, the Miss Montana Pageant, Special Olympics of Montana, and the Humane Society of Gallatin Valley. She earned the respect and admiration of clients and colleagues for her intelligence, perseverance, and genuine warmth. Her ability to connect with people from all walks of life made her not only an accomplished professional but a friend to many in her community.

Family Sports Pursuits: Adventures from Stadiums to Steakhouses

Andi eventually learned to enjoy Joe's passion for sports, which led them on adventures around the United States. Whether traveling for Montana State Bobcats games, exploring ballparks (even in her own honeymoon!) to catch baseball literally anywhere it was being played, or seeking out memorable restaurants wherever their travels took them, their journey together was one of laughter, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments. Joe's enthusiasm for sports meant that weekends often involved trips to new cities, with Andrea by his side, ready to share a post-game meal and swap stories with friends old and new.

Travel Memories: Iowa Roots, Global Destinations, and Sunsets

Though Iowa always held a special place in Andrea and Joe's hearts—filled with family, tradition, and deep roots—their love of adventure led them to explore world destinations. They moved to and raised their family in Montana long before it was cool. They vacationed in Hawaii, savoring sunsets and Mai Tai's that became a family favorite. Seattle, one of their adopted cities, brought new friendships and favorite haunts, and lots of baseball. Andi made her own memories on trips to Kenya and London; she and Joe shared trips to Rome, Miami, Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York, Washington DC, Caribbean islands, with many visits to Seattle and often back to their home in Iowa. Stories of dining at favorite restaurants, toasting her family, and exploring favorite locations filled their days with joy and their family albums with laughter.

One of Andi's most cherished travel moments came during the bicentennial celebration in France, where she helped crew a hot air balloon. The experience was a perfect reflection of her adventurous spirit—floating above the French countryside, surrounded by vibrant festivities, champagne, and pageantry, Andi created memories that her family would recount with delight for years.

Reflections from Closest Friends

Andi's closest friends describe her as the heart of any gathering—witty, genuine, and endlessly caring. "She could turn an ordinary lunch into a treasured memory," recalls one close friend. Her gentle spirit, sharp sense of humor, and generosity created a community of love that reaches far beyond family. Andi always smiled and greeted strangers, making sure they knew they were special to her. Right up to the end, her warmth touched everyone she met.

Closing Tribute: A Legacy as 'Grandi'

Andi, lovingly known to her family as Grandi, filled her family's and friends' lives with light, witty jokes, laughter, and wisdom. She cherished the time she could spend with her children's friends as much as she loved her time together alone with Joe. She brightened every room she entered, even on some of her toughest days. She was always proud of her family and made sure they knew—she celebrated accomplishments and supported her family in anything they did. The same with her grandsons. The unconditional love was always present, and she made sure the family felt it every day. As we celebrate her extraordinary life, we invite all who knew her—family, friends, and community—to remember her legacy, her humor, and her unwavering love. Andi will be deeply missed, but her spirit endures in the stories we share and the lives she touched.

Survived by

Andrea Mae DiMarco is survived by her son Steve DiMarco, his wife Amy, and their son Danny; her daughter Deb Nagle, her husband Dave, and their son Matt; and her sister Nancy Martin and her husband David. Her family, friends, and all who knew her hold her memory in their hearts with love. We will all miss you Grandi!

With all our love and gratitude, Her children, Steve DiMarco and Deb Nagle

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com] Services to be announced.

