Obituary: A’Marie Justine Turnquist

A’Marie Justine Turnquist, a beloved friend, partner, mother, and DJ whose impact was felt both in her music and in the lives she touched, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2025, in Bozeman, MT. She was 39, just a few months short of her 40th birthday.

Born on August 11, 1985, in Rosamond, CA, Justine lived with a curious mind, a contagious smile, and a soul that refused to be boxed in. As a child, Justine listened to the radio for hours a day in her bedroom, cultivating a love of music that would last a lifetime. She knew both love and loss early, each leaving their mark. The birth of her children, Trenton and Bean, and the passing of her mother, Cathy, grounded her in quiet strength and a heart open to the world, a heart that she would share fiercely through her passion for dance music and an effortless ability to quickly connect with others on a personal level. A gift for gathering others around joy, music, and meaning became a signature of her life.

Justine was a trailblazer in Montana’s underground electronic music scene, best known by her DJ name, Red Velvet. Her sets - fueled by deep bass, playful mixing, and smooth blends - were legendary within Montana’s wild landscapes, in venues across the state, and in the desert dust of Black Rock City. She often teamed up with close friends in unforgettable collaborative sets. During the pandemic, she brought that same spirit to The Living Room, a livestream project that connected people virtually and shared their music with the world.

She was a treasured part of artist collectives including Fox Den, Starlight Reunion, and Funkytown (Burning Man). She traveled often for music, from Detroit to Croatia, always feeding her connection to the global electronic community. More recently, she won a DJing contest to open for Ternion Sound and was especially proud to have opened for Shiba San—a powerful recognition of her magnetic presence behind the decks.

Beyond her musical brilliance, Justine lit up every space with her radiant smile and a bold, playful sense of style that was unmistakably hers. She had a special love for butterflies, often exclaiming, “More butterflies!” and enjoyed dressing in clothing that featured them. Her energy lit a fire in those lucky enough to know her, and her magic lives on in everyone she welcomed and inspired. She moved through life with joy, grit, and soul - and her spirit will keep us dancing, always.

She is survived by her love of the past several years, Forrest; her son, Trenton; her daughter, Elisea “Bean”; her brother, James; her father, William; and many chosen family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cathy; grandmother, Linda; and grandfather, Wes.

A family memorial will be held in Hobson, MT, and a celebration of her life will take place on her 40th birthday with times and locations to be announced.

Contributions can be made to the GoFundMe organized by Trenton to support memorial costs: https://gofund.me/2973089b .